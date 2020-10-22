Horoscope Today October 22, 2020: Pisces, Aries, Leo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today October 22, 2020: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, and other signs — check astrological prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: As the hours pass you may become more and more convinced that something mysterious is going on. At the very least you will realise that there is more to a certain situation than once seemed possible. You may well be ready to tackle awkward issues head on – and good for you.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: From now on, and for the rest of the week, you can afford to be a little more laid back. Wherever possible, introduce a touch of the manyana spirit, and put off as much as you can until tomorrow. Even that might be a little too hurried for some of you!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: The fact that conditions at work are changing is confusing, but home affairs are still most important. Press ahead with all major schemes; the more outrageous and grandiose they are, the better, at least in theory! Perhaps you should get friends on your side before you really set out to shock.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: There is a great deal to be gained from talking to as many people as possible as much as you can. At the moment, you have no way of judging who is going to come up with the best advice, so go fishing! If you talk to enough people about all your plans, then you might find out who really thinks like you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: Certain events associated with recent Saturn patterns suggest that you might imagine you are trapped in circumstances not of your making. However, if you do feel ‘stuck’ emotionally, it may be through a situation which you have engineered, albeit unconsciously. In that case, the solution lies in your hands!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: You’re approaching an important moment of the year, with a turning point in your personal affairs. If you spend as much time as possible on routine matters now, you’ll be able to deal with partnerships later on. That’s no more than loyal companions deserve.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: Life could become busier as the day progresses. This may be because other people are expecting you to clear up after them. Just watch out that you don’t stretch yourself so much that you end up flat on your back. You’ll be no use to anyone if your energy reserves plummet.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: If there are any outstanding matters at home, or concerning family relationships, be sure to sort them out as soon as you can, otherwise events may move out of your control. Spare some time for sheer pleasure, though, remembering you were put on this planet to enjoy yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: If you’re wondering how home and professional affairs can be reconciled, you’re already on the right track! The point is that only when you have asked the right questions, will you be able to find the answers. Besides, it’s important that you realise that you don’t know it all!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: A change of mood should reassure you about financial questions, even if you don’t receive any final answers. There is also much to be said for bringing people together who have been apart for too long. You could play the peace-maker or the match-maker, to great applause.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: Quite simply, if you want to get the best out of a financial deal, you’ve got to get your facts straight. There’s no point in rushing ahead if you’ve overlooked certain fundamental details. In matters of the heart there is a continuing need to get in touch with loved ones overseas.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: The Moon restores some of your lost confidence. You are bound to be a little more emotional by the time night falls, but then this is a normal state for you! Your long-term business cycle, by the way, is still looking relatively positive. Take advantage of it!

