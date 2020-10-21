Horoscope Today October 21, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Leo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today October 21, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Leo, and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Social engagements can help you forget your cares and woes, but you need to be sure in your own mind that you’re not running away from anything. If you are intending to make a break, the next few days may force the issues. It could be good to clear the air.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Artistic types will find much to stimulate their imaginations this week – and that includes most of you. Work pressures will soon pass and there’ll be opportunities to repay favours and complete non-essential tasks. Plus, a family member is about to apologise. What could be better?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You stand a reasonable chance of reaching an amicable conclusion to a number of personal disputes. There is still much to be said at work before you can be sure where you stand, and the rapidly approaching lunar drama will help you along: and about time, too.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Don’t make the mistake of equating emotional stability with financial security. The two are quite separate, and although it is often difficult to work out a plan of action in each, that is precisely what you must do now. Perhaps more experienced friends can help.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Just to look ahead, your mood is about to become quite self-sacrificing. It seems as if you may become involved in a charitable venture of some sort, and today there could be indications of what is to come. But then, at the moment, every day brings pointers to the future.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You should spend as much time as is necessary dealing with routine chores, and leave no stone unturned. You can rest assured that the more you accomplish today, the more time you’ll have to deal with personal developments when the moment comes.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You have a great deal on your mind, but that’s not the point. You also have many opportunities to get out and enjoy yourself. Please realise that there’s nothing wrong with a touch of escapism now and then! Other people might expect you to stand and fight – but they might be wrong.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Domestic affairs certainly require some close attention today, and it will pay to be businesslike. There is little to be gained from being sentimental, or by allowing your heart to over-rule your head. People you live with need their orders – and you might be the person to give them!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You’ve done well, there’s no doubt about that, even though your critics might not agree. You certainly have much to live up to, but don’t be too hard on yourself. Other people will step in and lend a hand, but it’s up to you to make the first move: if you don’t ask, you won’t get!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

This is a good time to remember that sometimes life can be managed in line with timeless ethical and religious truths. Adopt the moral high ground, but don’t insist that others share your beliefs. What pays, at the moment, is a little extra tolerance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

New investment possibilities are in the air, but there may be less of a sense of urgency than recently. There’s no reason why you shouldn’t cut down on work and have an easy day – unless you’ve commitments you can’t avoid. It’s all a question of finding the right balance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Life might be simple – but it’s never straightforward. You may feel like spending some the day by yourself, but friends might have different ideas. You should try to divide your time between giving yourself the attention you deserve and giving others the affection they crave. I know you can do it!

