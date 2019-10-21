Horoscope Today, October 21, 2019: Check astrological prediction for Leo, Scorpio, Cancer, Aries, Libra, Gemini and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’ve been through a demanding phase, and you may imagine that certain cares now lie in the past. However, before you are finally free, you will have to face up to old troubles one more time, so take heart and be bold. One thing in your favour is that your level of sheer determination makes it virtually impossible for them to get the better of you.

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You should be on top form today, now that lunar influences are batting on your team, so to speak. Allow a new enthusiasm free rein this morning but get down to serious business around mid-afternoon. That’s the time when you’ll be ready to talk about your next step.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’re now in a charming phase. Surprised? You may not be, but some of your associates certainly will be. Yet the dominant planet in your life is no longer abrasive Mars but gentle Venus. That’s why it’s time for friendly co-operation rather than fierce confrontation.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You thought you had made your mind up, but what takes place today will make you think again, probably regarding joint financial commitments. An extravagant offer, on the other hand, will provide a valuable boost to your morale and set you up for the future.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Jupiter is fighting a celestial battle with Saturn, but Venus is about to mediate between these two warring forces. The benefits will arrive very soon when a close ally, perhaps a woman, intercedes with someone who has been trying to hold you back.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Why don’t you spare a little time for dealing with travel plans. Holiday arrangements may be finalised and all overseas contacts should be assiduously cultivated: you could well be taking a journey for business rather than just pleasure. Also, keep an eye open for legal complications this afternoon.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The whole point about your current stars is revealed by Mercury’s odd behaviour: other people, mainly close partners, will be acting erratically and will change their minds without warning. You must cultivate tolerance and flexibility – and keep the peace.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You are far too bright to be taken in by people who are telling you what you can or can’t do at home or in your private life. If you know what’s best, you will form alliances with partners who will back you to the hilt: there’s no point in hanging around with people who don’t care.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sometimes good fortune comes in strange forms, and you should be content if the day brings more than your fair share of responsibilities. The more you accomplish over the next forty-eight hours, the better able you will be to appreciate social developments after then.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Those revolutionary and inspired planets, Uranus and Neptune, are behaving like a couple of synchronised swimmers, ducking and diving through your chart. Behind every apparently trivial event this week will lie a deeper purpose as your destiny unfolds.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your innate resistance to change is strong and growing stronger. There is nothing wrong with this. In fact, if romance, pleasure or self-indulgence are among your goals, you may do very well indeed. Only in the most practical of family matters may flexibility be necessary.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The key to a successful life is good communication. This morning you may be obliged to exaggerate a little, but this afternoon you should stick to the facts. Watch for similar inconsistencies in partners’ words for, surprisingly, they may not actually mean what they say.