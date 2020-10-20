Horoscope Today October 20, 2020: Pisces, Leo, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon is in a combustible mood, so you may expect social plans to flare up. There’s a good deal of romance in the air today, and it’s all a question of finding the right circumstances – and the right person! Plus, you may be attracted to a good cause rather than a dream lover.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your stars are generally favourable and it’s unlikely that you’ll be pushed in any one single direction. Be positive and colleagues and employers will be more likely to see your point of view and offer assistance. But listen carefully to partners – or they’ll hold it against you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Domestic plans are now becoming urgent, and it’s clear that there are one or two vital improvements to make. You may, however, be feeling over-burdened by your obligations, so do your best to shift the backlog now. Hard work will win respect – as you know!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Sun merges with positive planets in a delightful manner, and will slowly but surely have a healing effect on partnerships which have suffered in the past. Romance will be stirring deep in your sensitive soul, so I hope that other people will be in a similar mood.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Once again, the Moon issues an emotional challenge, so other people’s interests will come first. You have so far only glimpsed the depths of the commitment which someone is prepared to offer. Give them another chance. After all, partners have given you second chances in the past.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

If you want to avoid tedious chores, you’ll have to make a complete break with routine. If, as seems likely, there are responsibilities you can’t cancel, you must take life at a careful pace. Plus, you must also consider letting a friend into a secret – when you’re ready.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Keep your eyes open for hidden developments which could affect your long-term future. There’s much going on of which you are still only half aware, but which will have incredible consequences on your life over the next six months. And that’s quite a thought!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Colourful social events are coming. However, you may receive an important item of news which requires a serious and well-considered response. You’re tempted to rush decisions, but you should feel free to take your time. After all, more haste, less speed, as they say.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s a useful day to consider serious long-term questions. Any news which arrives today is likely to have consequences which go beyond the purely personal, whatever seems to be the case at first sight. Somehow, even complete strangers may be involved in the unfolding pattern.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Close partners are beginning to lay off – and you might have an easier ride in future. You’d better take a look at your financial commitments, mainly because today you seem to have a better than average chance of hitting upon what needs to be done to guarantee future security.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The tide is definitely flowing in your direction, although financial complications are inevitable, mainly because you are about to hit an extravagant phase. Small precautions will help: keep spare cash available and don’t bite off more than you can chew.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Colleagues will be in a lively mood, although agreement may not be easily reached. The most difficult phase of the current cycle is over and, if you’ve prepared the ground, promised improvements will arrive sooner than expected. You’ll breathe a sigh of relief – soon!

