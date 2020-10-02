Horoscope Today October 2, 2020: Leo, Pisces, Cancer, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

If you could ever find the balance between home and family life and your worldly ambitions, it would be a breakthrough of epic proportions. Now you must put your special aspirations at the top of the agenda, go for broke and accept no limitations whatsoever.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You want the best – and why not? To reach the goals you are now so keen to achieve, will take a good deal of effort, but the results and rewards may eventually outstrip your expectations, especially if you plan properly. Legal and ethical issues deserve your full consideration.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may imagine that a financial choice has been satisfactorily delayed. However, nothing could be further from the truth. Important developments over the next few days could substantially affect your future prosperity, and I suspect it will be for the better.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

I would be the first to admit that emotional security is vital to your happiness but, as the days pass, amazing events will alter your outlook on a pattern you thought was so predictable. Don’t rely on long-term plans, for everything is up for grabs over the next couple of weeks.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

If you haven’t already got the bit between your teeth, you probably have plenty of spare time left. You have perhaps four or five weeks to prepare your ground, whether it’s a personal goal that’s at stake, or a professional coup. But you should be aware that partners may take some persuading.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Spontaneity, joy and pleasure are yours for the asking. The Moon’s passage from one part of your chart to another makes it apparent that you must have a clear head and work out exactly what it is that you want. After all, you can’t expect other people to satisfy you if you don’t even know what to ask for!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You can take a series of slow but significant steps down the street of success, but there’ll be a number of sharp bends along the way. Don’t be surprised if the ground is swept from under your feet at home – and watch out for electronic machines and explosive gadgets.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may believe that the last word has been said, but if that is the case you are very wrong. You will soon discover that your mind has changed, and that others are likely to come back with some surprising news. What you hear may also have a surprising effect on your affections.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There are some things that cannot be changed, no matter what you do. Yet perhaps you can say enough to reassure people that past slights were unintended or that future goals are good for everyone. Get your thinking cap on and work out the best way to persuade partners that you’re right!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It is time to set yourself new goals, adopt different priorities and leave behind the lost opportunities of recent times. But do keep a very open mind and be prepared for last-minute changes, particularly where very close partners are concerned.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Venus and Mercury are moving towards one of their periodic uncertain celestial patterns. It is therefore very likely that you will actually encounter someone you thought had disappeared – perhaps for ever. Also, be prepared for a true, magical, romantic mystery.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Excellent celestial prospects await you, but you really must wear that thick skin you have started to grow over the past year or so: it is no use being vulnerable and sensitive. Maintain your right to spend some time pottering around at home, and don’t be pressurised.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd