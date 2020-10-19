Horoscope Today October 19, 2020: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The fact that Mercury and Venus are loosely challenging your sign should be positive for your plans and partnerships, and amazing gains are promised to Ariens who thrive on challenge. You must stick with practical responsibilities, even if your first instinct is to run away.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Today’s Moon is deeply favourable, which is bound to help you in almost any venture. There’s a golden rule though, and that’s to be as diplomatic as you possibly can. Travel plans should go well, and you can afford to indulge your heart’s desire in love. Don’t hold back!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Cash plans require a little extra scrutiny, although there is good news on the way. If you’re involved in the property market, or otherwise making large domestic purchases, you should be on the right course. But keep a close eye on changing conditions or you might be caught out.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You always tend to make mountains out of molehills. However, sometimes that is a good thing, for only if you exaggerate small events will you conjure up the grand ambitions which are necessary for a truly fulfilled life. A little imagination can go a long way.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Financial conditions still look decidedly positive and will continue to do so for some time. Meanwhile, it will do you good to check practical details and uncover inefficiency. Romantic plans take a turn for the better, and you will soon find that you were right about a particular person.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The Sun, Mercury and Jupiter are now flying through your chart like a flock of exotic birds, revealing wisdom, good fortune and pressure for change, although not necessarily in that order. Let yourself go, and investigate prospects which once seemed beyond your grasp.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

If you are confused, it’s because you are trying too hard to understand a world which is completely irrational! Do yourself a favour, lie back and let your dreams carry you to new lands. You never know – you might come up with some utterly brilliant ideas.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You are still inclined to keep your feelings to yourself, much as you may wish to brag and bluster about other areas of your life. Actually, it would do you good to show off a bit, rather than always being so humble. I mean, if you don’t blow your own trumpet, nobody else will!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A remarkable line-up of planets indicates that career interests are becoming more important, although you’ll have difficulty combining existing domestic commitments with new working responsibilities. You need to be noticed! But then, why not?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Are you sure you want to accept what is on offer, or do you want to hold out for the best? There could be a third option, and if you are extremely fleet of foot you may actually be able to have your cake and eat it. Sometimes you get what you deserve!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You have a few private fears and secret worries, as you are only too aware. Today’s planets highlight your inner insecurity, but give you the chance to overcome your lack of confidence and lay foundations for the future. A little courage will come in handy.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Partners seem to be in a triumphant mood. It isn’t important whether they have anything to be pleased about or not. Your only concern should be to put your own doubts to one side and be happy for them. You might just find that they take you more seriously in future.

