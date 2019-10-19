Horoscope Today, October 19, 2019: Aquarius, Aries, Leo, Gemini, Cancer, Pisces– check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Two regions of your chart are stimulated today, one dealing with lovers, the other with friends. What links the two is the thought that it is people who are older, or otherwise more experienced, who prove most attractive. Perhaps you’re just impressed by their wisdom.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Only you know what you require in order to feel emotionally secure and eventually other people will come round to the idea that you must be allowed to do as you please. If you have any sense, you’ll set out your personal demands sooner rather than later.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may look far afield for adventure and interest. If you’re travelling today the end results could be very far-reaching, perhaps because the people you meet or the places you see will transform your life’s ambitions. And don’t let today’s tension get to you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

A continuing planetary emphasis on money, in all its forms, eclipses any other consideration in your chart. Sooner or later every question will come back to a matter of value, cost and material security. Even intimate relationships could run aground when it comes to deciding who pays for what.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

One factor still holds supreme – your emotional and dramatic lunar aspects. If you’re feeling sorry for yourself then you’ve picked up the wrong end of the stick, so get up, get on out there and play the game of life for all it’s worth. It’s simpler than it seems.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Don’t shrink from taking on more responsibilities but, by the same token, if you are to fulfil all promises and obligations, you may have to shed a few marginal commitments. It’s all a matter of good organisation. A partner may cause confusion, but nothing you can’t handle.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The only possible area of concern or commitment involves work so, if this doesn’t apply to you, you may take this opportunity to indulge yourself in any and every enjoyable activity you can think of. And, if younger relations need help, make sure it’s constructive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may feel that all is not quite right at home, but there are as many indications of helpful developments as of unhelpful ones. It’s important to focus on formal arrangements and on those relationships which display a genuine degree of commitment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Any discussions will very easily become bogged down in details, excessive caution or cries of ‘you’d never get away with it’ or ‘you couldn’t afford it’. There may be a point to such objections, but you’ll have to summon up your courage and take your own decisions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You could still be forced to deal with financial issues which may be too big for any one person, but a new and helpful factor is now introduced into the equation. You should therefore consider the ethical issues and assert your own unique and individual rights.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Serious developments should now be conferring certain benefits upon you. However, the first lesson you must learn is that change is not always easy, and that other people may not share your ambitions. That’s something they’ll have to come to terms with.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Spend as much time as you like by yourself, and if that means spending the day in bed, that’s your business! Just for once other people will have to learn that you’re not a soft touch – unless you want to be, that is! You can set the pace and call the shots.