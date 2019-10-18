Horoscope Today, October 18, 2019: Aquarius, Aries, Leo, Gemini, Cancer, Pisces– check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Pisces, the historic sign of the moment, has long been seen as a sign of improving weather. One of my ancient texts claims, though, that, while the sign as a whole is cold and windy, the front is temperate, the middle moist and the end is hot. The northerly parts are windy and the southern watery. So, something for everyone, then!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The simple and straightforward advice is not to trust anyone. That doesn’t mean that a person is going to intentionally let you down, only that plans may have to be unavoidably altered at the last moment. Nobody is to blame: what happens now is the result of all past actions, including yours.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may put your foot down at work, but only if you are in an unassailable position. You must have authority on your side and, if you don’t, you would probably do better to bide your time. And, at home, you’d do best to rely on your seductive charms.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The stars are packed with useful advice today: if you’re travelling, leave nothing, not even the merest detail, to chance; if there’s a legal dispute on the cards, make sure you know your rights. And if a partner forgets where they are or what they’re doing, be patient!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The most useful way to absorb today’s somewhat peculiar planetary influences is to concentrate on your material and financial security. Quite simply, it’s the right moment to crack open the piggy bank. But you can also call in some emotional favours.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There’s bound to be a steady accumulation of emotional tension throughout the day, as the Moon gradually moves towards its next dramatic position. You may need a steady nerve if someone seems determined to test your patience, so don’t over-react – no matter how much you’re provoked.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

One area of your chart I haven’t mentioned for some time is that ruling your physical well-being. It is therefore appropriate to mention that today’s stars give you the chance to take long-term measures to deal with an equally long-standing complaint.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Artistic and creative Librans are singled out for praise by today’s solar supporters and lunar allies, and you should let rip and make your mark upon the entire known world. That includes ninety-nine per cent of all Librans! How about pretending you’re an assertive Aries for a change?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If you have any long-term alterations in mind at home, today would be a good time to start. Those of you planning a change of residence, or any improvements of similar magnitude, should find that events move very fast. In fact, you may soon have to hang on tight.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A tendency towards serious misunderstandings is qualified by an equal recognition of the need to make hard-headed, long-term choices. All travel plans should be pursued free from sentiment or frills of any kind. If you want to go somewhere new, then do so because you want to, not because you’re under emotional pressure.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You could now be approaching a major watershed in your financial affairs. You must be prepared to sustain a small loss in the interests of long-term profit, but do realise that the important consideration is security. Safety and comfort actually mean more to you than some people often realise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There will be a fair amount of tension in the air, but the useful way to approach today’s cosmic potential is by offering a chance for a completely fresh start in whatever area of activity you choose. Make your decisions, issue invitations – and follow them through.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Today’s planetary pictures and patterns actually suit your Piscean qualities down to the ground and your imagination may throw up one or two adventurous thoughts. In point of fact it’s the ideal moment for mystical speculation and day-dreams of all kinds.