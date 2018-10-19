Horoscope Today, October 19, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces Horoscope Today, October 19, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

There is no reason to allow partners to set themselves up in opposition to your ideas. You may seize the initiative and give loved ones a vested interest in your plans. At work it may be time to pick up a new skill, especially if you want be in the best position when fresh offers come your way.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

The position at work, as in your other public duties, is intense, but pleasant. The emphasis must be on your relationships with colleagues, even though it does seem inevitable that you will have to wait a little longer until you can take the next step along a very positive path.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s because the Moon is now in such an optimistic position that you have to believe that all the changes taking place now are for the better. At the same time, you have to accept that not all your ambitions can be put into practice. In fact, it might be best if you prioritise your plans.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

This is a time of year when you may indulge your restless nature, especially at work. You may slip out of the limitations which have held you back at home, even those which seemed to be an unavoidable consequence of family life or work. Perhaps nothing is really inevitable.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

It’s time to take the initiative. You have been patient, and have been promised that your time will come. Now that the Moon is aligned with your fifth solar house, breathing life into creative regions of your chart, you may stop waiting and set out to make your dreams come true.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

You may react to any difficulties at home by adopting a more flexible and varied approach. You should encourage relations and people you live with, rather than standing in their way, follow up avenues you’d normally ignore, and link up with new people where necessary.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

You don’t have to push yourself so hard, so why not take it easy today? Certain of your stars are unlikely to be so relaxed again, at least not for a very long time, so make a strenuous effort to shift all onerous responsibilities to one side, and enjoy yourself!

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

You are in a mood to keep your head down and avoid trouble. The positive way to use your planetary energies is to look into just what it is that makes friends and partners tick. The truth may be staring you in the face, mind you. But perhaps you’re too close to see it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

You still seem to be a little more emotional than usual, and therefore liable to take offence, but a generally favourable planetary picture should enable you to accept life as you find it, getting what you want without putting yourself in anyone’s debt.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

It’s definitely a day for charitable ventures, and you may be asked to help a friend in need. Don’t worry about being exploited though. It’s just that if you put others’ interests first now, yours will take top priority later. That seems like a suitable compromise.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

If you are typical of your sign then you may have become accustomed to getting the better of business rivals. But right now you will have to take a very different tack, and pay very careful attention to the small print in all agreements, personal ones included.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

It’s an ambitious moment, and there’s nothing to be ashamed of in wishing to come first. But with co-operative influences also strong, you’ll be wiser to make strenuous efforts to understand just why other people have acted as they have, rather than criticise them.

