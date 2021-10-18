Horoscope Today, October 18, 2021: Libra, Taurus, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

As long as the Sun is so helpfully placed, you are being encouraged to be lively and independent. Over the next two weeks, one of your goals should therefore be to widen your social circle. There’s no need to be discriminating at this stage – make friends with anyone and everyone.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If anything, the build-up of planets in philosophical regions of your chart has intensified, making it more necessary than ever that you continue to take a stand on your principles. Why not set an example to people who are lacking your wisdom and foresight?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mercury, your ruling planet, is combining poetic beauty with a truly profound sense of practical possibilities. You can express whatever you want to say in the way you want to say it. It all looks pretty nostalgic as well! Just about right for the perfect day. Don’t spoil it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The odds certainly seem to be stacked against you this week, but I am confident that after recent experiences you can cope with just about anything. If you still see yourself as a soft little Cancer, stop it now. There are few people as tough as you when roused.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Moon’s current position in your chart is something of a special event. This simple fact means that you have every chance to implement whatever major improvements in your life have been brewing over the past year. But, and this is a big ‘but’, you must obtain partners’ support.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Influences over your creative fifth house bring us back to a theme which has been raising its head time after time over the past two years – the need to feel that you are doing something meaningful with your life, not just drifting along with the herd.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

If you’re one of those Librans who is absolutely happy with where you’re living, you’re in a tiny minority. Most of you, even those who have moved home recently, are still in a state of domestic uncertainty. That’s a sign that there could be further improvements to come.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There’s something delightful about your serious-minded determination to ferret out the truth. Now that you’re finding it easier to say what’s on your mind, other people will at last have the chance to benefit from your wonderfully profound fund of wisdom.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The entire week is overshadowed by the emphatic and unambiguous relationship between the Sun and the Moon – in a profoundly positive sense. This will be entirely in your favour, and will encourage you to take whatever steps are necessary to better yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You’re still in the middle of a period of personal revolution that at times mirrors the dramatic changes on the global scene. Only another Capricorn will truly understand your dilemma. And only another Capricorn can understand how you need to re-arrange your finances.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

If you know what’s good for you, you’ll devote a great deal of attention to making sure that loved ones and colleagues are perfectly happy with your behaviour. You may lavish presents and attention on those whose favour you are seeking. You might get exactly the desired reaction!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your social activities are becoming both broader and deeper. Some of you may rue the day you took on certain group commitments, but you have little option but to press on and fulfil your duties. Actually, you rather like it when you don’t have any choice about what to do!