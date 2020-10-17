Horoscope Today October 17, 2020: Taurus, Scorpio, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today October 21, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Leo, and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Sun is now highlighting everything in your life that is expensive, not to say downright extravagant. You’ll probably be much more concerned to save than spend, though, and extracting your money could be like getting blood out of a stone! Happily, you have a sense that the world is generally a rather more friendly place.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

As it happens, this is a moment for traditional pursuits, if only because Saturn, symbol of all old-fashioned things, is lurking in the background. There is a shortage of profound planetary influences at the moment, so you may happily enjoy being superficial.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

This is one of those rare periods when partners or close companions actually pay attention. You may have to use a small amount of emotional blackmail, or make a tiny scene but, one way or another, others should recognise that you must now be noticed.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Things are generally looking quite slack, which doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re not busy, only that there is an increasing sense of woolliness and uncertainty. If you’re in a gambling mood then you may take an emotional risk, but don’t play with someone else’s feelings.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Pleasantly social influences include a slight chance of a difference of opinion, but no other signs of strain. It’s not the best day for practical chores, although it’s a great time to be irresponsible! You must be prepared for the consequences, though.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Special indications in parts of your chart concerned with money offer a strict warning against financial risks. You should only proceed if you are happy not to receive any return other than pure satisfaction or romantic contentment. In other words, don’t hope for cash prizes!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There is an awful lot to say for pressing ahead with travel plans, although it’s not clear that you’ll be going on a physical journey. It might be a spiritual adventure which calls you. Also, you may make contact now with family members who are overseas or far away.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Business opportunities flow thick and fast, but may be difficult to spot, let alone grasp. This could be a better day for leaving certain fantasies as just that – dreams to be treasured but not implemented. Plus, perhaps a friend can provide the missing piece in an emotional jigsaw.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Sun is inaugurating a new period of potential and possible achievement. This doesn’t mean, by the way, that everything will be easy, but that even apparently trivial events will have a significance which will not be immediately clear. To an extent, you have to trust in the future.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Focus on everything in your life that is going well. After all, every cloud has a silver lining. Cultivate patience and realise that now is the time to be compassionate, caring, and almost saintly. The more love you put out, the more you can expect back. It’s simple, really!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may be perfectly tuned in to virtuous activities, perhaps doing whatever you can to help others out of a tricky situation. When relaxing, you might take your pleasures with a dash of decadence. Most of all, you love a good story, and you may be spinning someone a yarn.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

When you’re in a tight spot you usually believe that something will turn up and save the day. This is actually one of your most delightful characteristics and, believe it or not, it is at times like these that your faith pays off in some curious style.

