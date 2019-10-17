Horoscope Today, October 17, 2019: Gemini, Cancer, Aries, Leo, Aquarius, Pisces– check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your tough, uncompromising nature is to be stimulated today, yet in a pleasantly practical manner. The only indications of muddle occur around early morning, the middle of the day and the beginning of the evening, but you’ll survive any problems unscathed!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Sun is placing pressure on your chart, a clear enough indication that you should take things one at a time. If you’re a professional Taurean then you really must take care of private complications first, before you deal with public obligations.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You are standing on the brink, pulled between two vital Geminian qualities. You can be terribly logical and discreet, but you also have a tendency to open your mouth and put your foot in it at the slightest excuse. There must surely be a middle way!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Partners are bound to raise certain obstacles, but these shouldn’t be seen as unwelcome. If partners come up with advice which is at first impression rather upsetting, don’t be dismayed, but look for the deeper truth. The real facts might offer reassurance.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

New planetary pressures indicate that money is likely to flow through your fingers like water. However, the situation is quite complex, and new funds will appear to replace those which have disappeared into the ether. As the cosmic law states, what goes round, comes round!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Think ahead and realise that the prospects of a shock, a surprise, or a complete turnaround at work, are increasing by the hour. It’s difficult to be specific, but whatever is about to happen will affect your long-term security, hopefully for the better.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Moon is in a cautious zone of the zodiac, and I am sure that you will take your responsibilities seriously, but the reckless and self-indulgent consequences of tomorrow’s solar battle are already stirring in the more enjoyable regions of your psyche.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

For one who is supposed to be so private, all the current planetary pressures are urging you to live your life in public. Just as soon as you give the word, all the skeletons will come tumbling out of their cupboards. You’d better have a good story prepared!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Family members are looking over your shoulder – and domestic spending moves up the agenda, but only temporarily. It therefore follows that if property deals, rental agreements or major investments are current, you should move fast to secure a favourable outcome.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You should judge financial matters very carefully, and if you have any doubts about the wisdom of a particular purchase or investment, hold off until after the weekend. You may be feeling slightly vulnerable emotionally, so take the necessary safeguards.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Lunar alignments expose you to exploitation by others, and it may indeed be right for you to perform a few favours. Yet, you would also be justified in being a little selfish and putting up your defences against people who just don’t know where to stop.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It has to be said that you can never tell who is going to be useful for you – and who is not. Make a point of socialising today and you might develop some fabulous contacts for the future. Also, take the lead and talk to a partner, rather than allowing them to pretend that there’s nothing amiss.