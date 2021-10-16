Horoscope Today, October 16, 2021: Libra, Taurus, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Appropriately for the time of year, today’s planetary picture remains optimistic. Seldom will you have been so determined to get your own way, especially where money is concerned. Pay off debts before relationships are soured. You see, money is a surprisingly emotional issue at the moment.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You must be free to branch out in a new direction if that is what you want. It’s neither fair nor reasonable for other people to hold you back, however noble and selfless their intentions. Colleagues are expecting more of you than they should, but just for now, you might have to go along with them.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Original ideas will fire your imagination, and you’ll be ably assisted by the friendly presence of Mercury in a supportive sign, encouraging you to come out into the open and put yourself on the line. At the very least you need to understand that partners have the right to know your intentions.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You were born with profound creative talents but you’ve not always been diligent in expressing them as they deserve. The result could be a rather frustrating period, but one filled with time to make up for lost opportunities. And that means that you’ll come out of the present period with hope in your heart.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You have the courage to live in the present even though it does seem inevitable that unfinished business from the past must now be cleared up. You’ll manage your personal affairs with great personal tact and diplomacy, much more so than other people have come to expect.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Amid the chaos and confusion you stand alone, able to think clearly and even come up with answers which have eluded other people for so long. The key may lie in financial arrangements which may now have to be revised. On the other hand, when partners have made their intentions plain, you might be able to carry on as you are.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Statements attributed to a close friend may have been an eye-opener as far as you are concerned. Yet the truth is that you may have closed your mind to a major possibility for much too long. If ever there was a time to open up to new alternatives, this is it.

SCORPIO Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Be wary of those who promise you the earth, but don't mislead other people with your own outrageous claims, either. It’s essential that you keep your feet planted firmly on the earth, even if this means you abandon an ideal or two. At least, just temporarily!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Although you may feel shaken after recent hurts and slights, you must now begin to reorganise your life. If you are totally honest with yourself, you’ll realise that there is more than a grain of truth in partners’ criticisms of your behaviour!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You may still be in a state of shock – or, at least, mildly surprised! This is one of those times when people you trust and love are likely to land bombshells on you. However, if you try to play the little lost innocent, it won’t work. So, you’d better play it straight and not take any risks.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

This is a romantic time for many people, even if they don’t have the courage to admit it. You, on the other hand, are frank and honest enough to be totally open about your feelings, a fact which will help put others at ease. That, after all, is one of your great gifts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Everything that has occurred in the past few days has positive potential if only you would recognise it. There is no situation so trivial or insignificant that you can’t learn something from it of lasting value. Your financial situation is about to shift, as well, so get ready.