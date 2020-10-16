Horoscope Today October 16, 2020: Pisces, Aries, Leo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You have been treading on your partner’s toes right, left and centre. Today’s splendid Moon reveals that you can now talk to everyone, make up, forgive and forget. The onus, though, is on you more than anyone else. Take the lead whenever you see that peace is needed.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your astrological cycles bring new beginnings of a sort every month. Today’s particular pattern suggests fresh starts at home, but it seems as if there is not enough time to make best use of certain helpful developments. Actually, you may be saved a great deal of hassle as a result!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon is aligned with your sign today, so take advantage of all pleasant and helpful developments. The one negative planetary influence will encourage you to go for a financial risk – the best bets are connected to boats, the seaside, the arts or fashion.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You can’t live in the past for ever, and you simply have to cut out a lot of dead wood, but just how you do it is another matter. You may search your imagination for the right answers, but realise that the best may be the most unusual – a break with tradition perhaps?

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Courage! You have everything to gain and nothing to lose by jumping in at the deep end. In fact, other people will probably lend you a helping hand, though in ways that you at first fail to recognise. Oh, and even the occasional mistake will help you sharpen up your act.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

One thing it is possible to say at the moment is that you have a choice, that somehow home or family life must be the inspiration for your ideas, but that work or public life is most emotionally fulfilling. The precise situation will become clearer by next week.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may have seen enough and done enough for now, and you could well feel that it’s time to let matters slide. And why not? It’s a fine moment to attend to yourself and your own very worthwhile fantasies. Dream a little. You never know – you might come up with a plan for the future!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The chance of a financial choice is now looking pretty powerful, although it also looks as if you will make a meal out of options which are in fact seriously trivial. In the long run it may not matter which way you jump. What really counts is your purity of heart!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You have been ruled by your head rather than your heart. However, deeper feelings come into play today, perhaps prompted by a close encounter of the intense and emotional kind. You’ll need to have all your wits about you if you’re to figure out what someone else is really up to.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Venus now reviews its dramatic relationship with Jupiter, but the results are likely to be as clear as mud! The more you think you know your feelings, the further you are likely to drift from reality. This is fine if you are happy to abandon your responsibilities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It doesn’t matter whether you start the day racked by tension or completely laid back. Whatever your individual starting point, the Moon will lead you to greater relaxation, so please don’t take on additional burdens. All you have to do is learn how to say ‘no’.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s time to think. By that I don’t mean that you should escape into your fantasies and avoid real life. I mean that you should face the facts, take decisions and be totally clear with other people about your intentions. That’s no less than partners deserve.

