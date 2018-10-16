Horoscope Today, October 16, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces Horoscope Today, October 16, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Both Mercury and Venus are challenging your emotional preconceptions, so a partner may be engaging in a spot of self-indulgent and willful opposition to your plans. Your best policy is to be patient and sit it out, waiting until the end of the week for a change in the planetary picture.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Hard work and confusion are mixed together in equal measure. It’s lunar patterns which are responsible for making you a little headstrong. And it’s not that you are about to do the wrong thing, but you may be stirred by your feelings, rather than by the facts.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You must realise that for far too long you have allowed other people to dominate the emotional atmosphere, especially at work. Now you have a choice as to whether to keep your head down and avoid trouble, or face the issues head-on. Take your time, especially if there’s a great deal riding on your decision.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Life, as they say, is a game of give and take. Don’t be deceived into imagining that you can get away with everything that you want, but look at what you can do for partners. It’s important to understand that other people may offer you their agreement, but then do something else!

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

The chances for misunderstandings are now at a peak. This is all very well if there’s nothing important to decide, but if crucial matters are hanging on your every word, be sure that others comprehend exactly what you are trying to say. That way they’ll share the responsibility if your plans don’t work out.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Financially speaking there now seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel; all it takes is confidence and a willingness to put yourself on the line. Seek extra information, but be discreet. You may even be lured into a spot of gossip, but don’t do someone down behind their back.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

This should be a time when you come into your own. But life is rarely so simple. It’s because partners admire you that they could be urging you to rearrange your affairs and take up activities you’d rather leave well alone. Make sure you’re not left high and dry though, while other people walk away.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

You may dig as deep as you like where emotional matters are concerned. There could be skeletons rattling in cupboards, but that’s no reason to stand back and avoid facing what you know to be true. The question, though, is what you actually do about it. For that, you need to consult wiser heads.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Everyone is liable to suffer misunderstandings, but you, in particular, will discover that confusion centres around money. It goes without saying that you should watch out that you’re not short-changed. The last thing you want now is for someone to make a mug of you.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Today’s world favours poets, story-tellers and everyone with imagination. There, therefore, seems to be little point in expecting anyone, especially those in authority, to see the facts as you do. Perhaps you should concentrate on creating a good impression.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

You have a fresh chance to put your dreams into action, but first of all you need to know what they are. Otherwise you’ll follow blind alleys and cul-de-sacs. Yet even these, pointless as they might seem at first sight, will help you clarify your options.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

If professional plans are about to be finalized, you can probably wait until tomorrow or the day after. This is a day for imaginative schemes, especially if you have ever dreamt of travelling around the world or otherwise expanding your consciousness.

