Horoscope Today, October 15, 2021: Leo, Virgo, Taurus and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Sun’s relationship with Pluto is creating opportunities in the financial sphere, but only if you are prepared to take risks. Much depends on your confidence; if you believe in yourself success will be more likely. In love, play your adventurous cards.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your current relationship with the Sun has become something of a regular event, although you will feel no less hot and bothered for all that. It is actually a superb day to get to the root of long-term problems. Once you’ve got a view of the bigger picture, you can sort out daily questions.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There really is little doubt that if you persist in refusing to make improvements in your working conditions, you’ll live to rue the wasted opportunity. Get to the heart of the matter if partners come to you with their difficulties. In fact, your laser-beam intuition will spot the problems other people miss.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Today’s planetary patterns are pretty well perfect for all affairs of the heart, if a little intense. You are in the right mood to be swept off your feet, but there’s no reason why romance should be the one and only outlet for your abundant energy.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The pressure for change at home is still strong but only you can decide whether imminent alterations are really desirable. Don’t shrink from emotional complications as there is very little to be gained from sparing partners’ feelings. It’s time to face up to the truth.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It is not exactly correct to say that current financial conditions are entirely favourable yet. But, if you make sufficient effort to familiarise yourself with the issues, you will stand a much better chance of securing a good deal. Get a move on with a domestic plan, otherwise, you might run out of time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23

Please apply all your native wit to the not inconsiderable problems that are circulating at the present time. Emotional undercurrents can be disturbing, but never were your logical skills as necessary as they are now. You will be able to develop your romantic hopes only by disregarding certain restrictions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

However determined you are to stick to prearranged plans, circumstances will conspire to push you off course. Perhaps partners will show themselves to be unwilling to accept your view as completely correct. Why not do yourself a favour and look for the grains of truth in their criticism!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You cannot be called a suspicious person as a rule, but at the moment there does appear to be a lot going on behind your back. Pay no heed to people who seem to be determined to do you down, but carry on your own affairs with your usual honesty and integrity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Whatever you do, even if you try to keep it to yourself, is bound to end up in the public domain. Focus your energy on your long-term hopes and wishes, putting day-to-day affairs on one side. What you really need to do now is get on with a personal, creative goal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Planetary activity in intriguing sectors of your chart advises you to set your sights high. Forget all that you’ve read about Aquarius being an egalitarian and democratic sign, and go all out for personal advancement and promotion. If at first an invitation seems strange, that is no reason to rule it out completely.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your ambitious and far-seeing nature must be satisfied, even if you’ve a lot on your plate today. Cultivate your adventurous side and plan an exciting break. Far-off countries seem to beckon, but with so much choice, where should you go? Probably somewhere where you can be alone!