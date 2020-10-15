Horoscope Today October 15, 2020: Taurus, Gemini, Aquarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today October 15, 2020: Taurus, Scorpio, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The financial situation is looking reasonably sound, but there is an increasing chance of some sort of minor blunder. Be warned that if a financial gamble should go wrong today, you may not have enough time to do anything about it. And that must give you sufficient reason to consult the experts.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Everyone experiences a moment when they have to let go and live life to the full. With the Moon now so strong, this looks very much like your time to wave farewell to the past and go your own way. Plus, an unusual invitation could make you wonder about a partner’s motives.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You must take all necessary actions to safeguard your long-term happiness and financial security. It is simply not good enough to rely on other people to bail you out, especially not if you have been rather free and easy with your feelings. You might soon have to pay the price for a former promise!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

An emotional problem should be solved before long, to sighs of relief all round. And if you are unsure about someone else’s motives, why not allow them the benefit of the doubt? Plus, please try to focus on overdue practical tasks, and do your best to get up to speed.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There’s a risk that the approaching lunar revolution will put you on the spot at work. The way to avoid confrontation is to recognise that some of your objections are based in your own past, and may therefore be nothing at all to do with current circumstances.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You might feel a little bruised and even slightly battered, but you should now raise your sights and concentrate on the moral and ethical implications. The first rule is that two wrongs don’t make a right, and that you must do your best whatever the circumstances.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

What has transpired recently has made you aware that it is sometimes no use doing things in a charming, gentle manner. You may have become weary of being so considerate, and nobody will blame you if you have a go at somebody. But keep your eye on the eventual goal, which is that everyone agrees to get on!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You’re in a super-sensitive mood. You may have to pay very close attention indeed to other people’s emotional whims and desires, even if they are being decidedly awkward. Perhaps you should have another go at explaining yourself, and do so more effectively this time!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Even people who have been keeping things from you will soon relent and reveal all. You may help yourself by paying extra-special attention to purely routine affairs. These, after all, are the key to understanding and, hence controlling, every situation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

People at work, chiefly those in command rather than under your control, are still likely to be making life difficult. You, for your part, must insist that your special talents are recognised and respected. It might be wisest to set a good example and let your achievements speak for themselves.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Chance encounters or surprise developments will lead to a more fulfilling lifestyle, and about time, too! Home and family affairs must be handled with care, by the way, partly because somebody may still be seething with anger about something that happened a long time ago. You need to be sensitive to such issues, as I’m sure you know.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You should be able to negotiate from a position of strength, partly because you’ll be able to take people by surprise. It is quite amazing just how forthright you can be when you know what you want to say. What’s more, you’re capable of taking some wonderfully businesslike decisions.

