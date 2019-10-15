Horoscope Today, October 15, 2019: Aries, Leo, Aquarius, Gemini, Cancer, Pisces– check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There is very little change in your stars from yesterday, which means quite simply that you may extend and develop all existing plans. In particular, you should take travel arrangements or foreign contacts to their ultimate conclusion. You can also take advantage of a new romantic offer.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Partners are bound to be sympathetic to your interests and aspirations so gather what support you can and press on. A long-term strategy is necessary in matters of the heart, so don’t lay your cards on the table until you’re ready. Patience is a virtue!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The forecast over the next two months is very much in favour of domestic improvements, decorations and the like. But please do plan ahead and don’t be fazed by temporary setbacks – it’s all part of the cosmic plan. Even a temporary diversion may carry you into new areas of opportunity.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Sun adjusts its position and planetary relationships, so this is an appropriate time to pause for thought, reflect on the past and meditate on the future. On the material plane, renewed extravagance is on the way. That’s why you’d better check up on your bank balance.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It is becoming increasingly important that you get your point across – but how? You can charm people if necessary and, if you are so minded, you may bully them just a little. But there’s still something missing, so you might wish to delay important announcements just a little longer.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Astrologers all agree that you tend to keep your feelings to yourself, yet there are times when you can hang loose and be every bit as wild and emotional as anyone else. This is a great time for unrestrained passion, so let rip – within reason, of course!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Just to turn our attention to the romantic sphere for a moment, it looks very much as if you are keeping certain feelings to yourself. This may be a wise move! However, full and free discussion is absolutely vital in all ordinary domestic arrangements.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The intuitive Scorpio will be thinking ahead and formulating long-range plans. But don’t be too concerned by details, and do make a point of broadening your horizons. Late afternoon is best for an important professional choice, perhaps because it will take you that long to wake up!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Unexpected circumstances offer you a chance to turn the tables on any situation – or on an individual who has been bugging you. Emotional tensions are rarely far below the surface and you can never tell when a partner will explode. It’s best to tread carefully!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You may have had a financial shock recently, but don’t panic. The relevant planetary symbolism indicates the necessity of a brief crisis before you can abandon the habits of a lifetime and embark on a new prosperous cycle. It could well be a loved one who comes forward with the best advice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s a fine time to consider new financial partnerships, even if only over some rather small joint purchase. If you’re considering investments, how about something artistic or just plain self-indulgent? And if you’re pursuing romantic dreams, don’t count the cost.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your confidence comes and goes, but now you must be prepared to promote yourself and insist that everyone pays you the respect you deserve. Other people in all walks of life will be mightily impressed if you show that you are perfectly happy to take control.