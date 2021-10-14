Horoscope Today, October 14, 2021: Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

This could be a physically and emotionally exhausting week unless you take care to relax and rest whenever necessary. The last thing you want to do at this stage in your affairs is risk a burn-out. Professionally speaking, you’re on to a winner, but only if you follow a hunch.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Partners are going to be amazed by your flair and nerve. Don’t forget, though, that other people deserve some of the credit for your current success, and it would be unwise to appear ungrateful or arrogant. There is still time to indulge a favourite fancy, by the way.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Although you have good reason to feel encouraged by current shifts in a partner’s status, always remember that it’s when you’re feeling optimistic that you should guard against complacency. A change of mood is coming in a few days, and I think you’re about to become a great deal more businesslike.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Professional partnerships and close personal relationships are important to you, but the prospects for an amicable agreement with at least one individual are becoming ever more distant as the situation grows increasingly complex. All you can do is be as honest as you can and go straight to the heart of the matter.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The situation at home is becoming more intense. You are beginning to doubt whether what you have built for yourself is sufficient to provide you with the kind of stability and security you so richly deserve. Your work turns out best if you take an idealistic turn.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s imperative that you consult partners over your plans, holding whatever discussions are necessary. As a result, there are matters of a financial nature which may have to be set aside. There is still much to be said for giving a particular partnership a break.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may well be reaching a turning-point, at least as far as your business affairs are concerned. It’s important that you don’t impose your value judgments on people and situations that don’t concern you. Younger relations need support and sympathy, so make all the time they need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You have no choice but to enjoy today’s confrontational atmosphere. I say that partly because, if you allow yourself to be sucked into some of the bad feeling that is around, your morale will suffer. Once you have dealt with a financial flap you’ll be ready to face family matters.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s time to stand up for your reputation and defend your achievements to whoever is prepared to listen. As much as anyone else, you deserve recognition for all those long hours of hard work, without which other people would not be where they are today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Never forget the importance of attending to your spiritual needs, a facet of life which is so often ignored amid the pressures of daily struggle. In a strange way you will be more successful financially if you pay attention to life’s larger picture.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Today’s challenging planetary aspects can only sweep away all the uncertainty of recent months and hopefully point you in the right direction. Don’t hold on to the past: you don’t need it any more. You’re keeping your secrets, but then that is part of being so imaginative.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The fiery planet Mars is aligned with the part of your horoscope ruling material aspirations, a fair indication that your income is about to increase. The catch is, so will your expenses. It’s very much a question of easy come, easy go, so there’s no point in hanging on to the past.