Horoscope Today October 14, 2020: Cancer, Leo, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today October 15, 2020: Taurus, Scorpio, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

A clash or confrontation with an employer, or someone in a position of authority is almost inevitable, and may be desirable. The best possible outcome is that your advances will be welcomed. If you receive a rebuff, then work out how to do better next time.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Today’s beneficial Moon is somehow special, but it confers on you a duty to be virtuous in every respect. Your standards cannot be allowed to slip, and if they do then you may be the first to lose. Don’t criticise others too harshly, at least not until you’ve had a chance to explain yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

So much now depends on the outcome of a current wrangle over finances. Of course, if you don’t care what other people think, and have no worries about the future, you may be as extravagant as possible. You really have to take a cool look at your own circumstances and decide what is best.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You appear to be experiencing a make-or-break situation as far as one emotional tie is concerned. Be aware, though, that such connections may be to places or institutions rather than purely to people. The main issue could be your reluctance to let go of the past. Perhaps now is the time to wave farewell to your memories.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Deep down you must know that the time has come when you must put your money where your mouth is. Only when other people have enough regard for you to come in on equal terms will you know that a particular project is worthwhile. And, once you’ve established clear goals, you’ll be much happier.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Rightly or wrongly, you are renowned for being super-efficient, but to say that you should now be able to turn almost any situation to your own advantage may sound like flattery. However, with the Moon making such a helpful aspect to Jupiter, this is precisely what we must say.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The recent past appears to have been coloured by flared tempers and tense situations, probably connected with other people’s failure to observe proper decorum. For the next four weeks exploit every little opportunity to get your point across as ruthlessly as possible.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You don’t have to do everything yourself, and you may allow others to push ahead on your behalf. However, you should not attempt in any way to persuade them to go against their own interests. It is not for you to expect others to make a sacrifice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Some financial or business matters seem to have become too much of a hassle, perhaps because certain group ventures have gone off the rails, or if friends have inadvertently undermined your confidence. There may still be time to back out if the price tag seems too high.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You still need to tie up a few loose ends on the work front and ensure that others really will come up with all they promise to provide. However, you may have to accept now that other people must be allowed to drop out of their commitments. A little kindness will be appreciated!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Don’t overreact to what is said on the home front by people who frankly should know better. It’s not them talking – it’s that old emotional Moon sending warnings of romantic turbulence around the corner. As long as you sense how others are feeling, you can take evasive action.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Powerful alignments involving Jupiter, planet of freedom and independence, are telling you that there really is a way out of a long-term emotional dilemma after all. All you need to do is make up your mind! And then, of course, you’ll have to communicate your wishes to others.

