Horoscope Today, October 13: Cancer, Taurus, Leo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today: Cancer, Taurus, Leo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You have a fantasy about being free and independent. Well, the current crop of Uranus alignments challenges you to put your words into action. If security is what you really want, you must now admit it to yourself and, of course, to others. There’s no point in pretending otherwise.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The major planetary symbols in your solar chart today speak of working relationships, legal questions and ethical issues. Are you sure that you know your rights? By that I mean your real rights, not some fantasy of what you can and can’t get away with.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There is a danger in trying to get others to reveal what they are not at liberty to divulge. Such probing is perhaps not such a great problem today, but could increasingly become so over the coming weeks. So, if there’s a reason why you should move carefully, that’s it!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Although you may still not be able to take an emotional risk as planned, there is much to be said for keeping other people in a state of suspense. If there is to be disruption at home, make sure that you cause it, rather than waiting for partners to weigh in with their own demands for change!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Events that are taking place on the work-front seem to involve higher principles rather than narrow self-interest. The most positive angle on today’s stars is that it’s a suitable moment for you to air grievances. Plus, a change of job might just be perfect.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Out of all the turmoil and drama of the past few months, something grand is beginning to emerge. A simple reading of your stars today forecasts unusual purchases. A deep interpretation offers you the chance to free yourself from an outmoded value system.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Today’s planetary alignment crystallises a major long-term cycle indicating substantial improvement in your home situation and family relationships. The psychological angle reveals the need to grapple with the emotional weight of traditional authority.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It may be some time before the current celestial combination gives you such a lift again. In some respects, many of you have been turned into human cannon balls, and the Moon now urges you to reach your target. It goes without saying that you should also look where you’re going!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

This is likely to be a confusing time, but that shouldn’t stop you saying what you think. The fact that Mercury, planet of bright ideas, is strongly aligned with your sign, suggests you can be similarly free in your views, arguments and opinions. But please show consideration for other people’s feelings.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You can try your best but, if the going gets tough, then all you can really do is muddle through and hope that you don’t have too many over-emotional people to deal with. A number of individuals are now in a mood to walk off into the sunset, leaving others to look after themselves. Mind you, that might not be a bad thing!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’re in a competitive mood and you should enjoy jockeying for position. Yet, old-fashioned values are attractive and the trickle of Aquarians discovering the joys of tradition is about to become a flood. As a matter of fact, today is not a bad time to start behaving in contradictory ways!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your mind is operating on a much higher level at the moment. That, by the way, doesn’t mean that you are necessarily better than other people. It could even imply that you are being uncharacteristically vain. But then, perhaps you have reason to feel a little smug!

