Horoscope Today, October 13, 2021: Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The situation is quite complex. By all means trust in partners who claim to have your interests at heart, but keep one eye open for a whirlwind confrontation which could blow up, apparently from nowhere. It’s a day for unusual solutions, and even stranger decisions.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

With others’ help you really can improve your financial situation. But do you really want to become wealthier or is it a deeper sort of fulfilment that attracts you? You may not be entirely clear about your next move, though. But then it’s good to have an open mind.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You could not have known until now just how far you are about to travel, but even so, it’s unlikely that your journey will be completed before another five or six months have passed. You’re obviously half-way through a long-term cycle, but only just setting out on a major emotional phase.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Mars is positively aspected to your chart, while the Sun makes friendly noises, adding up to a passionate configuration that is right up your street. Indulge your fantasies while you can, leaving ‘real’ life to look after itself. Your attitude to partnerships is wonderfully poetic.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You’re coming heavily under the sway of the Moon. This may make you feel slightly wobbly, emotionally, especially this evening when events may not go according to plan. At the same time you must listen to your intuition. You will be able to make the most of your many hopes and schemes very soon, so don’t lose heart.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There are some major professional issues to be faced, and it may be necessary to take a tougher line than you’ve so often done in the past. Now is the time to make a bold start in rectifying silly mistakes. After all, if there’s one thing you’re good at, it’s patching up problems.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your major concern seems to be finances, and it is becoming increasingly clear that before the week is out you will be forced to rearrange your budget. Perhaps more emphasis should be given to your long-term savings and security, and you’d better cut down on unnecessary costs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Excellent alignments from Mars and Jupiter are just what are needed to moderate the harder and more ruthless aspects of your nature. This is an outcome to be desired for the simple reason that you are much harder on yourself than with the people who really deserve it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Partners and loved ones who have been taken aback by your determination must be reassured if you wish to maintain harmonious relationships. Your ability to soothe them will be impressive. In love, it’s time to take unusual options, or miss an amazing chance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You may not be entirely happy with the current direction that events seem to be taking. However, don’t panic just yet. Changes which take place soon will sweep current doubts clean away. Although you’re perfectly open and honest at the moment, there are still feelings you’re keeping to yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Colleagues who have put a foot out of line at work will learn to regret their impudence. This is the time for you to flex your professional muscles, remembering that confrontational tactics are not, in themselves, sufficient to guarantee a successful outcome.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Sun and Pluto are increasing their power over your dreams, enhancing your vision and sense of destiny. Seldom have the planets been more encouraging to the mystical and spiritual qualities of your sign. And, if you do nothing else, you should develop your artistic skills.