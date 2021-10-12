Horoscope Today, October 12, 2021: Aries, Taurus, Leo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

This simply has to be a decisive time for your long-term aims and ambitions. Mars will be making some brilliant aspects over the rest of the year, urging you to take the initiative. Yet you are strangely cautious and unwilling to proceed. You’re probably right to hang on for now.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Pluto has been working its magic through your relationships with the result that you no longer have time for people who do not value your friendship or appreciate your very real need to follow your own path. You’re on course for creative fulfilment, by the way, although you’re not prepared for the strange twists and turns of fate over the next six months.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You are supposed to be so fortunate at the moment, all on account of Jupiter’s presence in powerful regions of your chart. However, this planet’s retrograde motion has been causing significant delays, and it’s unlikely that major plans will come to fruition until next year.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You can no longer rely on the emotional comfort to be gained from the Moon’s recent passage through a sympathetic region of your chart. Instead, you should turn your attention to gritty issues, such as arranging your accounts and balancing the books.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

As the Sun forms yet another series of emotional relationships, it might be a question of turning the other cheek unless, that is, you are happy to risk an explosion at home. Family members may be quite justified in nursing grievances, so it’s up to you to extend the hand of peace.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You have wasted a lot of time waiting for other people to fulfil promised obligations. Now you must make it your aim to set the agenda, insisting that partners and colleagues be as well-organised and efficient as you. There is a wonderful excuse for getting out of a chore – but will you take it?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Venus is now in a wonderfully protective position, although you must be aware that nobody will step in to save you from financial muddles that are of your own making. This is why it is important to be bold and assertive. You see, you can only expect other people to respect you if you respect yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Slowly but inexorably you are moving towards a showdown. This may be with partners at home or colleagues at work, or perhaps with a friend who has been testing your patience. At times like these you should always look before you leap. Otherwise you’ll cause strains in a close relationship.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There’s a great deal of optimism in the air. Don’t let this lead you to misunderstand the situation, though, as it does seem likely that someone has been going behind your back. Be sure to respond with your usual dignity, and leave a final choice until later.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The ground may have been swept from under your feet lately, partly due to the fact that your expectations were unrealistic in the first place. It’s a good time to secure help and advice from old friends. In love, you’re beginning to grow more secretive — and adventurous.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You are supposed to be direct and honest as a rule, but there are times when a little smarmy insincerity can help you get your way without offending anyone. In fact, partners may find your new manners rather endearing. Your business plans will be moving fast, but won’t be finally completed until the middle of next year.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Venus’ supportive relationship with Jupiter, your planetary ruler, has you purring with contentment and, if all goes well, you’ll be having a very successful day. In fact, play your cards right and you’ll have plenty to smile about. One thing you can count on — partners will be on your side.