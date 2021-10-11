Horoscope Today, October 11, 2021: Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It seems like so long since you had a really clear idea of your direction that you may have given up hope of ever knowing where you’re heading. Yet, now that Mars is finally behaving itself, you’ll be in an increasingly decisive mood. And that surely has to be good news.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You’re still busy but, with Venus now in a strangely sympathetic position, there should be fewer complications than in recent days, and more time to get on with activities that genuinely inspire you. Get up-to-date today and you’ll be well prepared for a brief panic in a few days’ time.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

People you’re close to may have different ideas over joint resources. The fact remains that domestic purchases are necessary, although as they could work out more expensive than expected, you should keep spare cash available. At work, your intuitions come in handy.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s useful and, perhaps, highly profitable, to set at least one partnership on a more equal footing, and to make a break with any bad habits which have soured relationships in the past. The Sun will shortly be issuing one of its annual challenges to your sign, urging you to sit and take more notice of a partner’s

needs.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s a fine day to indulge a romantic fancy, perhaps to take a trip if you can liberate yourself from professional and domestic commitments. Be prepared for enjoyable but time-wasting diversions and distractions. Otherwise, you’ll miss a chance to recharge your batteries.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may still be disturbed by friends’ behaviour, but there’s a sense in which you have yourself contributed to any unwelcome developments. You should realise that people are imperfect creatures and try to be more tolerant in the future. The least you can expect is that partners make allowances for you as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The week shows every sign of ending on a restless note, with possible last-minute changes of plan. If you’re still unsure of a new friendship, a secret plan, a financial deal, or an item of news, don’t worry unduly. All secrets will be revealed early next month.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There’s still time to catch up with changed circumstances in your career and to press ahead with plans for promotion, together with activities which will enhance your status and prestige. But don’t expect a final outcome just yet. After all, you’re a patient soul.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

General planetary conditions are still muddled, so there’s no harm in deferring important matters until the picture is clearer. Socially, sparks may fly, although arguments will be quickly made up. In fact, you might be surprised how easy it is to make peace.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Someone close may be acting out of character and a rival may have aroused suspicions but it’s possible that you are misunderstanding perfectly innocent behaviour. You will be growing increasingly impatient about what you see as partners’ inefficiency at home. But, then, that is only normal these days!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Partners are likely to make the running now and over the coming days. You may have a lot on your plate at work, in which case you must knuckle under and put in some overtime. Make sure that family members don’t feel let down, and step in now to offer help where it’s needed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

If your work involves writing, education, the travel industry or any other form of communication, expect surprises. Not all will be to your liking, but most will be of welcome long-term benefit. Wise Pisceans will even be planning enterprises over the next five years.