Horoscope Today October 10, 2020: Taurus, Scorpio, Cancer, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Although your sociable stars are reasonably strong during the day, by the evening you may be inclined to spend a little time by yourself. You’ll be better off mixing with a few intimate companions than in a large group. That way you can preserve your freedom – and can leave when you’re ready.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

A little self-promotion would be perfectly in place today, so no self-doubt, please. Chance discussions could provoke an emotional reaction, and the facts which are revealed, perhaps by accident, will point towards a fresh understanding of your place in the world.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’re definitely swinging towards a much more money-conscious phase. The emphasis, though, should be on spending cash, or at least putting it to good use. You’ll do fine just as long as you scrape enough together to finance any fashionable plans. Before you borrow from a friend, check whether there are any strings attached.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Don’t lose your temper or give way to passions of a negative nature. There is too much to gain from talking to people, allowing them to speak for themselves, and forming a new and deeper emotional bond with a loved one. You will come to thank yourself for your restraint.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

If anything, your dreams seem to be growing stronger, which means that any area of life which thrives on outright and colourful fantasy will benefit. The choices are between fashion, glamour and mysticism, or perhaps a combination of the three.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Stay busy and keep active. There’s a chance of a spot of overtime, and even in the world of routine chores you may be giving your all. The best social encounters will be based around good conversation, which could become more intense than expected.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There seems to be some question about what you think should be done at work and what you feel should happen at home. Consider the issues carefully, but accept that both for you and your partners, long-term family interests may now come first. You might have to do some serious thinking.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You must now realise that other people are more strong-willed than expected. One very special partner will show that they have a mind of their own. You should accept that change is inevitable, and attempt to guide it positively and wisely. It’s the least that you owe yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You could be quite active, not always with matters of your own choosing. Cash is important to your thinking, and you’ll have a number of hunches as to what should happen next. Try spending a little extra cash to support your fantasies, for that might be only the way to see if there’s any chance of a dream coming true.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Friends and acquaintances will have a lot of good ideas, some of them quite remarkably profound. Your feelings will be very easily manipulated, so you may be in a rather vulnerable, if enjoyable, position. Actually, you’re about to come up with some stunning ideas yourself, so bide your time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You do seem to have done very well so far and, having made certain important decisions, you should now press ahead and put them into action. Also, please pay as much attention as is necessary to getting into physical shape. After all, a healthy body makes for a healthy mind – as you know!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Planets representing your intellect and instincts are aligned with sectors of your chart signifying creativity, the higher mind and inspired proposals. It goes without saying that your ideas and suggestions are remarkable, but whether others agree is another matter!

