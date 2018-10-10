Horoscope Today, October 10, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope Today, October 9, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces Horoscope Today, October 9, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Your mood lightens, but perhaps not until late in the day. That’s OK, though, for you have to try to see how those waves of intense feeling can be of use to you. For starters they will help you understand just how other people feel, and that has to be a good thing. Just remember that today is a moment to stick to the facts, as closely as you can.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

If other people are getting on your nerves then the end is in sight, or at least a temporary respite; it all depends how deep your irritation goes. You can pro-bably do yourself a great deal of good by letting partners do wha-tever they must while keeping your distance. You are entitled to defend yourself in any appropriate manner.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There’s a wonderful song with the words, ‘I can see clearly now the rain has gone’. That’s a little like the feelings you could experience today, now that the Moon is taking up an entirely more open and honest position. My first and major piece of advice would be to listen to partners’ words and give them the space they need.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Time for some of your sensible thoughts, I think. You’re still inclined to worry about nothing, so why not sit down, make out a list of your doubts and questions, with their possible solutions and answers, and try to figure out what you can actually do. And, remember, with Venus positively placed, there is always help and support should you need it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

In common with several other signs, you’ll experience a lightening of your state of mind today, although the timing will be different for each one of you. The planetary system shifts towards increasing adventurousness, and you’ll re-discover the courage to pursue some of your more creative goals, including, for some of you, a romantic tryst.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

If it’s love you’re interested in (and who isn’t?) today brings one of those delicate, inspired and beautiful planetary alignments that could see enlightened, inventive and creative new feelings. And that points to the chance of a delightful personal encounter. It’s also great, by the way, for all artistic types.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

You’re still a little bit cagey, unsure of whom you can confide in. But, then, you’re probably right to be defensive, at least until you know exactly what’s going on. By late today you’ll have a much better idea of where you stand, and you’ll be confident enough to state your case. That looks like good news to me, just as long as you stick to the point.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Mars, your planetary ruler, is on fine form today, hooking up with Venusian elements in your chart. In simple terms, this means that there is room for passion and pleasure. Really, it all depends whether you have truly tied up all loose ends dating back over the last six months. If you haven’t, you still might not have much time off.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Venus and Saturn are a wonderful pair of planets, encouraging conventional relationships and conservative lifestyles. I guess the question is whether this suits you – or not. It all depends how patient you are. Can you wait until tomorrow? The best advice is probably to do so, or even to wait until next week.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Your planetary ruler, Saturn, has a serious, sober reputation. It’s making a neat alignment today, one which gets you thinking. First of all, you’ll gather the information, then you’ll face the facts. Lastly, you’ll take a considered judgment. At least, that’s the best possible outcome.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

You’re never that comfortable when feelings are intense, so you could be relieved as the hours pass and emotions lighten. Mind you, it’s not a day to break ranks. I’d say that you’ll do well if you pause for thought, put your fantasies to one side and take a long, hard, serious look at all important invitations.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

There’s a great deal on your mind, much of it intensely personal. Home and family matters are foremost, and the key to a successful outcome is to keep talking – and be a good listener. Your romantic stars are reassuring. Or rather, they indicate that you’ll receive great comfort from someone you were hoping all along that you’d be able to rely on.

