Horoscope Today, October 1, 2021: Capricorn, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

It looks very much as if there is an important invitation on its way. This may be social, but is likely to involve you in increased activity, so there could be a professional dimension, perhaps some sort of responsible role. You might feel that it’s a burden, but you should still do your best.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

As the hours pass you will begin to become more aware of financial considerations. Where, before, you had valued other people for their own sake, you may now begin to wonder whether you’re getting your money’s worth. You might have to make some cool calculations before you can reach a satisfactory conclusion.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Don’t worry if your confidence sags early in the day, because this will be no more than a symptom of the end of a brief, lunar phase. By the end of the afternoon you should be ready for the fray, filled with fresh enthusiasm. The golden rule is, if you need a rest, take one!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may decide, quite sensibly, that there are certain things best kept to yourself. However, remember that if you do go behind someone’s back, even for the noblest of reasons, you may be caught out! You’d better have a story ready – and make sure it’s a convincing one.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

If you feel that you have not yet had your just rewards financially, you can do two things. First, you can wait just a little longer, perhaps until next week. Secondly, you can be as sweet and charming to other people as possible. That should help – at least for now.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Pull out all the stops, and don’t take no for an answer. If people refuse your suggestions, commands or pleas, don’t try to force them. Instead, persuade them what a marvellous time they’d have if only they agreed with you! Plus, of course, you actually have to come up with the goods!

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

More than anyone, you are aware of the way the emotional current is flowing. Increasingly you will veer towards thoughts of escape. You may not be running away, but it will be good to plan ways of turning your routine on its head, looking at life from a completely fresh perspective.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Some sort of business opportunity is floating by, and as soon as it hoves into view, you’ll have to grab it: there’ll be no second chances, at least not for a little while. Emotionally, you should try to keep things as light as possible, and deal with tensions as soon as they arise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Everything indicates that the pressure could be piled on, although the initiative could be coming from other people. You have your own desires, but partners and employers have expectations which could be equal but opposite! Someone might have to back down – and soon.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

It’s about time you turned your attention to certain routine tasks which you said you’d do, but never did! Start as early as possible, otherwise you’ll be rushed off your feet when you are eventually called to account. The more you achieve now, the less you’ll have to do later on.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Your mood will lighten very soon, and you may feel better able to press on with your own private emotional goals. Your determination will be undiminished, though and, only if you have responsibility for children or younger relations, will you have your hands full.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You still have some way to go before you can be truly at peace with yourself. But, in your heart of hearts you know that this is only an illusion anyway. Therefore, make the most of current circumstances, especially the fact that other people are showing a real interest in you.