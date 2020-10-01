Horoscope Today October 1, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Pisces, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today September 30, 2020: Leo, Pisces, Cancer, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’re becoming more business-minded. Just watch out for losses in family affairs or when there’s a high chance that you’ll be over-charged. You can hope for the best and latch on to any signs that things are getting better. Actually, optimism will soon breed success.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You’re getting mixed messages. Neighbours or relatives could say one thing, family members another. The trouble is that nobody will say exactly what they mean. This isn’t their fault – it’s that mischievous planet Mercury which is making communication so difficult.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There is no doubt whatsoever that you have a very difficult furrow to plough, but equally every possibility that you can evade your responsibilities if you wish. The cavalry should arrive in about forty eight-hours in the form of drastically changed planetary alignments.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It is not possible to control the factors around you as closely as you might like. It is often quite exciting to sit back and let fate take a hand, and this is how you may play it over the next three days. Just take care not to incur extra costs, though, as they might run out of control.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There’s a fair amount of ambition in the wind today, and I think you’ll be very purposeful about getting your own way. Just watch out for an unforeseen confrontation at the very last minute, and take the appropriate action. You might want to duck the problem altogether.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your long, drawn-out struggle to transform aspects of your personal life is surely about to bear fruit. You will be amply recompensed in a very few days, especially if you are prepared to strike out on your own. This is one time when courage could be rewarded.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Home and family life continue to occupy a central role in your horoscope. Relations may well be getting up to their old tricks, but what is more important is the psychological dimension and the requirement that you build your life on firm emotional foundations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Be prepared for controversial statements. If you can possibly come out with some sharp ideas of your own, so much the better. Life does look a little argumentative, so you should seek allies today, ready for a trial of wills any time over the next two or three days.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your heart is fluttering after a recent flirtation. Even if it’s all a fantasy, you can allow yourself to feel good. The best thing you can do today is press on with routine tasks and ignore a minor provocation. But do make a point of placating partners before they explode.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The planet to watch now is Uranus, the eccentric celestial body which will soon force you to reassess your life, particularly your finances. You should take nothing for granted and be ready move at the drop of a hat. It’s clear that you need to pay more attention to your material resources, whatever other people say.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The Sun and the Moon will soon be coming together in a dramatic alignment which even now may be making its presence felt. Don’t be disturbed by potentially upsetting events or feelings, but look closer and see that there’s much you can learn and discover about yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Close relationships are always of great importance, but I feel that often there’s a gap between the dream and the reality. Current celestial indications suggest that you should throw yourself into social contacts of any sort with no preconceptions whatsoever.

