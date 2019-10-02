Horoscope Today, October 02, 2019: Scorpio, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Gemini, Virgo, Libra – check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Tempers at home may well fray, but there’s no reason why you should be responsible. Don’t let other people pin the blame on you, as they are all too prone to do at times like this. But don’t be so impatient that you plant the seeds of future troubles.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

I am sorry my stars for the week are tending to the gloomy side, but I’m only the messenger! However, the real problems could be that you worry too much, even when there’s nothing to worry about. The good news today is that at least you can now talk to people about what must be done next.



GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Each and every planetary movement is exerting a subtle effect on your entire consciousness. Mars, for example, is pulling the carpet from under your feet. Saturn is encouraging you to pause for thought. It’s therefore time to give controversial projects a break.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re in quite a strong situation for once. Current planetary influences strengthen your position; a useful factor considering the generally petulant and combative state of the heavens. There is no reason to expect other people to share your beliefs, by the way.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Venus advocates domestic entertaining and family harmony, but Pluto has other ideas. Watch any tendency to push people to the limit, or to stretch yourself too far for that matter. It will only be possible to go to extremes if you take the necessary safeguards.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s an idealistic moment, one when everything centres on your most deeply-held principles. And to continue one Virgoan theme, it is extremely likely that you’re going to get involved in a worthwhile charitable activity. I can see many of you rattling those collecting tins.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You can spare a little extra time for work and other worldly ambitions at the moment. Play your cards right over the next forty-eight hours and cash rewards could be your ultimate prize. Take each step as it comes, and pause to think again as soon as you feel that doubts are emerging.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Although you appear to be caught in the crossfire at the moment, you may bring agreement to troubled quarters. No doubt you are annoyed by others’ tendency to disagree, but there’s no urgency for you to get involved. Neither is there any reason to clear up other people’s mess!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Everything that I’ve said about your financial situation should now be coming to a head. Today is the perfect time to deal with money, whether you’re shifting millions of pounds from one continent to another, or merely after a bargain at the corner shop.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Do take notice of what partners have to say today. Even if they are apparently not making sense, their assorted statements will be relevant to the somewhat strained mood of the times. Next week should be more relaxed! Until then, keep an eye on wayward children.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Although you appear to have gone way over the top lately, there is a case to be made for partners to be grateful. After all, others should thank you for shaking them up and making them look at their lives anew. As it happens, it’s also a perfect moment for keeping fit.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You seem to be caught up in a complex and emotionally disturbing situation, but the good point is that the stars are on your side. You might even enjoy the prospect of getting to know someone closer. They, for their part, could be charmed by your seductive wiles.