Horoscope Today, October 01, 2019: Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Scorpio, Gemini, Virgo, Libra – check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Please do take great care with your finances. There seems to be little doubt that rash actions now could result in increased costs later. Somehow your emotional security also seems to be involved, but perhaps you need to remember how ultimately you can only rely on yourself.

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Extremely powerful planetary aspects signify that you are now sailing on uncharted waters. If you can possibly ask for help and advice, please do so. Pride is a quality you can usefully do without. It will only get you into worse difficulties. And, in any case, other people might actually have done better than you!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You can relax your efforts and allow others to do the arguing. No one has worked harder than you to keep the peace but now you deserve a little time to yourself. It is a fine moment to look after number one. After all, if you don’t treat yourself well you won’t treat anyone else properly, either.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The combined influences of those mighty planets, Saturn and Jupiter, are about to work another major change in your private affairs. You’re probably sick of hearing that your life’s about to be transformed, but you’ve also probably become blasé‚ about upheavals that knock others for six.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Somebody has made all the right moves, but whether this is enough to placate you or make you change your ways is another matter. You are in a stubborn mood, but only you can decide whether you should stay as you are or bend a little. Perhaps you could do both!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The good news is that if you take a path of quiet meditation, devoted self-sacrifice and compromise, life will turn a very important corner and you’ll end up with enhanced self-knowledge and understanding. And if you figure out your underlying motives then you’ll make the right decisions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Although it may be an indirect approach which matters, you may be more impressed by a direct appeal for help. The point I am trying to make is that you are quite touchy and will respond irrationally to the precise manner in which others say and do things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If you’re sensible you’ll consider eating humble pie, impressing others with your amazing contrition. You have much to be vain about, but overweening arrogance could cost you your happiness. If you’re too complacent then you might just miss the most important developments.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s not the easiest thing in the world to come to grips with your solar chart at the moment. I am concerned that you may feel victimised or martyred. If so, please try and see what led you to this situation. Then you’ll figure out how to get back to the way you were.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Current planetary aspects will force you to accept that you have never made the most of your potential in certain ways. For example, have you ever truly shown the world the person you really are? I suspect that you haven’t – but it’s never too late to start.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Isn’t it better to stand on your own two feet? There is a definite need to look to your laurels now and not imagine that other people are going to bail you out. Close partners feel quite rightly that you must dig yourself out of whatever hole you have put yourself in.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may think you are being caring and considerate, but someone may be a little tired of what they see as your efforts to probe into their affairs. I’d say that discretion is now the order of the day. Total honesty may not be the best way to reveal secrets which can only cause consternation, so choose your words with care.