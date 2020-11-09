Horoscope Today November 9, 2020: Cancer, Pisces, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Seeing as the Moon is aligned with one of your relationship houses early this morning, you’d better wake up and realise that everything depends on how well you get on with other people. This is no time to tough it out by yourself. After all, you do need partners on your side.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

If I may use a thoroughly Taurean metaphor, now is the time to take the Bull by the horns. In fact, even leisured Taureans must set about achieving their worldly ambitions with slightly more vigour than usual. If you don’t get ahead of the game now, then partners will overtake you next week.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may have little choice but to relax this week. I realise that this may be difficult advice for some of you highly-strung Geminians to follow, but the fact is that you will get nowhere by confronting people or taking risks. Plus, you need to get partners on your side.

Follow coronavirus pandemic LIVE updates

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Benevolent planets are all lined up with lucrative, if extravagant, regions of your solar chart. You must therefore turn your energies to the very simple matter of earning as much money as you can and then disposing of your gains as wisely as possible.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

An emotional tie has been going through a rather testing phase. However, Venus and Mars, the two planets of physical and emotional attraction, are ready to create the conditions for reconciliation. One gives you extra charm, the other enables you to figure out the details.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

It may not be entirely obvious, but your determination to have your own way in personal matters is succeeding. However, what you must ask is whether you truly want to force other people to accept your ways. If you know what’s good for you, you’ll turn up the charm.

Follow US election results LIVE updates

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Venus is magnificently aligned with a number of serious planets, an excellent long-term indication for the Libran lifestyle, bringing emotional warmth, creative fulfilment and pleasures of the most cultured variety. But I have a feeling that it’s your fantasies which count for most.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Mercury, ruling your mind, is still a deeply-helpful presence, encouraging you to view the world through your imaginative Scorpionic spectacles. Unfortunately, your unique vision is all too easily swamped by the rigours of daily existence. Perhaps you need to give yourself a little more space?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

Much of what has occurred recently, or happens now, may appear to have been designed with your special needs in mind. However, it may be your weaknesses as well as your strengths which are coming under scrutiny. You might have to get a good story ready.

Follow Bihar elections LIVE updates

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

There are still some bumpy moments — and you’ll handle them just fine. The coming period should be relatively smooth, and you’ll be free from many of the pressures of the recent past. That has to be good news — doesn’t it? You should even have more space for a favourite hobby.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Changes are afoot on the home front and at work, and you need to be well- organised and consistent. Ideal conditions should help you gain from newly-formed social liaisons. You should also maximise any and all financial commitments without further delay.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You are now in the driving seat and you know it. Over the next week or so, your energy levels should increase, as may your ability to charm and woo people whose support for you in the past has not always been wholehearted. The downside is that you may have to listen politely while partners say their piece.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd