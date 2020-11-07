Horoscope Today November 7, 2020: Sagittarius, Leo, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Now that relationships are assuming a greater importance, it is time to ask whether you are really aware of what partners or loved ones are thinking or feeling? Do make an effort to see life through other people’s eyes. After all, if they see you taking the initiative, they’ll feel more prepared to reciprocate.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – Mar 21)

Opportunities for growth and progress frequently pass you by but, then, is there any reason why you should be forced to change? You’d do just as well to go for sheer pleasure and self-indulgence. After all, at this stage in the week’s proceedings, I’m sure you could do with a break.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You have been amazingly patient in the past and have allowed things to take their own course. But you must now buck your ideas up and see to it that you are in the driving seat. Financial developments are also helpfully aspected, as a matter of interest – so do your best.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It really doesn’t matter whether your motives are financial and professional or purely personal. All that is important is that you recognise that you won’t get very far if you try and go it alone. Teamwork is the key, and your generosity will get you everywhere.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Today’s misunderstandings may well be deliberate. It’s possible that people will be determined to misread your intentions purely for the hell of it. Perhaps they just want to prove their independence. But what they don’t realise is that you’ve got the edge at the moment.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

This does indeed look like a busy period. You may not have much time off over the weekend, but do bear in mind that there are ways to cut corners. A snappy financial move could find you well in pocket. But it’s your inner, private values which require most attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Family members are a mite touchy and much depends on your ability to take personal slights and rebuffs in your stride. If at all possible, do move ahead rapidly with potentially startling developments at home. And involve family members as much you can.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You will be happy to hear that not all your efforts have been in vain. One planetary aspect is dramatic and revolutionary, the other lively and irreverent. Clearly, this is no time for faint hearts. But, then, after all that has happened I think you understand perfectly well what is going on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your lunar alignments, which are primarily responsible for shaping your day-to-day mood, are basically favourable. Social costs may be higher than expected, but if you’re happy to splash out, I can see no particular problems. Past resentments should be just that – past.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Obviously, it goes against the grain, but radical moves may be essential. I don’t think you can afford to sit still any longer. Weekend or no, do spare a little thought for professional ambitions. Many of you are by now seeing the rewards for all your hard work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Shopping trips and spending expeditions are at the top of the agenda, and those with a long-term perspective should check up on pensions and investments. A matter of principle, a legal question or an overseas matter may require immediate and urgent attention.

PISCES (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may be a little out of your depth, but family members should rally round. The only friction seems to revolve around friends and acquaintances, but one social encounter could be electrifying. Money matters are slightly dodgy, but if you’re in a gambling mood take a risk, if only for the experience.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd