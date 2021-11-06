Horoscope Today, November 6, 2021: Gemini, Taurus, Scorpio and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You may have been having a bumpy ride in a relationship recently, but there’s no doubt that you are quite capable of giving as good as you get. Put intensely personal affairs on one side and get on with practical matters and the business of day-to-day survival.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Today’s lunar alignments combine a need for relaxation with a desire to stay active. The best way to enjoy yourself should therefore be to pursue a number of your favourite interests or hobbies. Besides, a part-time activity could eventually bring financial benefits.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

This could be a great day for fiddling around at home, completing chores of no great consequence. I have to report that, unexciting as this prospect may be, if you stick to practical pursuits, then you will leave yourself spare time for pleasure later on.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Certain facts of life are inevitable for all those born under the sign of the Crab. For example, you often experience emotional conflicts and insecurities which you find it difficult to talk about. Now is the time to start bringing such deep feelings into the open.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You have a tendency at the moment to bury your head in the sand and ignore certain warning signals. You must try to follow your intuitions and listen to your dreams. The messages will be very subtle, but they’re there nonetheless. For a start, it seems that you should remember that you are in control of your

feelings.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You should be in charge at home, at least according to the stars. You may translate your celestial potential into reality by making sure that family members and anyone else you live with do what they’re told! You might have to back your harsh words with some subtle persuasion, though.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A number of planets are lined up in generally positive formations. Venus, that most graceful and charming celestial body, is now coming to your aid, making your day-to-day affairs that much more pleasant. Even the tiniest activities can be enjoyable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It is indeed a fine moment to indulge in practical chores and tasks, especially if you’re teaming up with other people. Family activities are favoured, as are casual and low-key social gatherings. There also seems to be a secret romance on the horizon, or perhaps other feelings that are difficult to admit to.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Do not let a minor matter depress you. Rather than dwelling on secret problems you should set about tackling them with all the practical skill and experience at your disposal. You must seek expert assistance where necessary, consulting the people who have been there and done that!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Opportunities for progress and growth are often disguised as challenges which at first seem to be nothing more than difficulties or problems. However, such situations should be seen as the grit which produces the pearl in the oyster, creating emotional riches.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may devote a little extra time and energy to spending and investments, no matter how small or apparently unimportant. Social engagements will be most enjoyable if they are of a slightly traditional, restrained nature: the old ways are the best ways!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Social gatherings should veer towards the large and impersonal rather than the small and intimate. Important money decisions should have been finalised by now. Take an unfussy and down-to-earth approach in all personal discussions, and you’ll soon find that other people become more respectful.