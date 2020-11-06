Horoscope Today November 6, 2020: Pisces, Aries, Cancer, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

At work you should be in the saddle. Come to think of it, you should be at the controls at home as well. Few people realise that your success is based on your ability to exercise sensible day-to-day control, not just on sheer nerve. Today’s one of those days to be businesslike, even in family affairs.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You should allow matters of an intensely personal nature to take their own course, as any mistimed intervention could introduce complications. Turn your attention to overseas contacts. But you’ll also soon be looking inward, searching for the answers to life’s many mysteries.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

With Mars currently pounding away through a deeply personal section of your solar chart, you may be under pressure to act, and act fast. If you resist, you’ll begin to feel more uncomfortable, so accept what must be done and resolve to take the lead.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It really is a moment for common sense. I don’t think that anyone will have ideas to match yours when it comes to efficiency, organisation and practicality. Yet if family members are involved, you must take nothing, repeat nothing, for granted.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

As a rule, you should always jump in at the deep end and refuse to allow anyone to hold you back. You can expect radical initiatives at work, perhaps prompted by partners with unusual ideas. Also, do take quick steps to deal with any long-standing personal irritation – and try to find a peaceful path.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You do tend by nature to keep a stiff upper lip and pretend that nothing is wrong. However, it may be a material problem, perhaps a financial matter, possibly something to do with a lover or child, which eventually forces you to face up to simmering discontent.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There will almost certainly be a confrontation over domestic matters, but not necessarily a painful one. Indeed, you may relish the prospect of clearing the air and breaking free with one almighty bound. But even if you do get your own way, don’t relax – at least not just yet.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Few people realise that behind your occasionally devious tendencies lies a profound desire to create universal peace and harmony. This noble ambition will be a very prominent motivation over the next four or five weeks, though colleagues may continue to misunderstand your motives.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

I know that you want to live a life that is more fulfilling and complete, but today you’ll be reminded of the fact that much depends on what you can afford. Yet, above all, it’s a time to develop and expand your unique creative gifts and skills. Why don’t you show the world what you’re made of?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The celestial spotlight will be on you today. At work and at home others will be looking to you to take charge and sort things out. Family members are likely to expect you to seize the initiative, but you should only accept such responsibility if you’re completely happy with it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your stars are at once increasingly devious and exceptionally idealistic. So why don’t you minimise the former tendency and maximise the latter? Also, do pursue any private spiritual interests, whatever people say. You see this is a time to broaden your horizons in all directions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Do give more attention to business matters. You are attracted by the prospect of teaming up with others in profitable enterprises, but don’t surrender control. Pin people down and give vague promises short shrift. And, remember, if a job is worth doing, you’ll probably end up doing it yourself!

