Horoscope Today November 5, 2020: Taurus, Scorpio, Cancer, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Sun is now inching firmly towards a fresh relationship with Uranus, a sure sign that if there’s one prediction we can make, it’s that the future is unpredictable. At work, expect the unexpected. If you’re in love, I think it’s time for a few dramatic gestures.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The past few months seem to have been physically and mentally taxing, but you must admit that you have a great deal going for you. It’s difficult, though, to cope with partners’ emotional intensity. Probably your best approach is to listen, learn and give the best advice you can.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mars, the planet which indicates the ups and downs in your energy, is strong, but not too strong, which suggests that you may either explode with anger or turn the other cheek. I am not saying that one course of action is right and the other wrong, but you must be prepared for the consequences of whichever path you choose.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You will soon consider the advantages of moving home. However, I suspect the ultimate conclusion will be that it is better to stay where you are and make various important improvements. If you’ve been conjuring up financial dreams, you’ll soon be beginning to put them into practice.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

So many areas in your chart are denoting imminent upheaval that you may find it difficult to believe that any change has positive consequences. But the fact is that you may need to give up something small, in order to gain something big. The future, after all, is up for grabs.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

By all means continue to put your ideas forward. It looks pretty certain that most people will accept what you have to say at face value, but others will be unable to keep up. Just a word about romantic prospects: these are excellent. Mind you, the temperature is due to rise over the next few days.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A new opening or offer may not be finalised until another few weeks have passed, but I can promise you that a phase of uncertainty will be coming to an end over the next three months. Indeed, when the answers do come, you may be pleasantly surprised.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

I know that you may have been obliged to go over a lot of old ground, but in truth this is a period to focus on the future. Jupiter, you see, is a planet which has no truck with the ties and restraints of the past, and now it is working its magic in your home and family life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Calm down and don’t make too much of a song and dance if monetary matters are becoming complicated. A sudden move today may run into the sand tomorrow, but then perhaps you’ll get going again on the day after. Impulse buys are probably best – or at least the most enjoyable!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

I don’t think you could ever be totally prepared for some of the upheavals which are scheduled for the next three weeks. However, you should now have a chance to re-evaluate some of the personal benefits of past disturbances, and in no time you’ll work out how to deal with fresh challenges.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

If that splendid planet Jupiter is having the desired effect, you should now be able to detect more than a ray of hope in at least one special relationship. Don’t turn your back on someone special, even if he, or she, has behaved badly. After all to err is human, to forgive divine.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’ll soon get well stuck in to a spot of social organising. Nobody can bring people together like you, or achieve the same spirit of peace and contentment. Why don’t you pay special attention to financial breaks? After all, you’ll quickly realise that you have to pay for a treasured dream.

