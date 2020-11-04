Horoscope Today November 4, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Scorpio, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon spends its third successive day in a benevolent relationship with your sign, which is not a bad tally. Only the most determined of you will insist on seeing your problems as insurmountable. The only snag I can envisage is that you’re just too sensitive by half.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Moon’s impact in a financial sector of your horoscope maintains the feeling that money is the most important consideration. However, this materialistic mood is purely temporary and, by tomorrow, you’ll realise that life does indeed have a deeper purpose.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your personal life is in danger of being turned upside down. But perhaps danger is not the right word, for many of you are ready for a change. If you know what’s good for you, you’ll welcome a friendly argument. You might also begin to plan domestic improvements.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Over the past few weeks, you appear to have veered between boredom and excessive activity, such is the way of the planet Mars. If someone close has tried to teach you a lesson or point out the error of your ways, I hope you have listened very carefully to their wise words.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

A number of interesting planetary formations now relate to joint financial arrangements and business affairs. I hope you don’t feel that someone in the past has let you down, because it doesn’t look as if any wrong was intended. You can probably join together with like-minded people to correct past mistakes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There’s no doubt that the past few weeks have represented a turning point in your social attitudes. Eventually, I think you will see that your needs and expectations regarding intimate relationships have gone through a valuable sea-change. That’s all part of being a modern Virgo!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23

Although you have a reputation for being generous, you may decide that enough is enough. It’s not that anyone has been exploiting you recently, but the cumulative feeling that you’ve been taken for granted is about to become too great to bear.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Why don’t you relax your efforts and allow others to do a bit of graft? Mercury’s approaching relationship to Pluto singles you out as the master planner, and it’s right that other people should do what they are told. It could be a couple of weeks before you find out whether they agree!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It is a pleasure to be able to report that the overwhelming impact of your solar alignments, and hence of the circumstances in which you find yourself, is auspicious. May I urge you not to squander your advantage by being over-emotional and impulsive, or by taking partners for granted.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If the stars have the measure of you today, they’ll encourage you to hide away and keep yourself to yourself. Your privacy is an overwhelming priority and I don’t think you’ll take to people who presume too much. It’s a day which favours poetry over practical tasks.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

I often sense that one of your major problems is a deep lack of self-confidence but, if all goes according to plan, colleagues could be astounded by your new-found breadth of vision, optimism and self-assurance. And over the next two weeks, you’ll be asserting your independence yet again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your lunar alignments offer you increased confidence and self-assurance. Once more, you’ll have to figure out for yourself exactly what partners want. At times like these it does help to be a little telepathic, for others do seem to expect you to be a mind-reader!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd