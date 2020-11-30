Horoscope Today November 30, 2020: Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Check what's in store for you today.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon’s enthusiastic presence in your chart makes it clear you must attend to home affairs and family relationships. In love, the temperature could rise as it becomes apparent that what you need, and what a partner wants, are not always the same thing. The quicker you find that out the sooner you can find a compromise!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Life should be relatively quiet over the next few days, so you should be able to sidestep whatever pressures do come up. You may therefore have a welcome opportunity to recover from recent stress and strain. Use it! Very soon partners will be bombarding you with ideas.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s all a matter of gaining on the roundabouts what you lose on the swings. The emphasis in your chart is on pleasure. This doesn’t mean having fun and putting your feet up, but seeing to it that you extract all possible satisfaction and enjoyment from even the dullest routine.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Moon suggests that emotional tension now lies in the past, and that if you’re still feeling a little stressed, it’s because of events which took place last week or even earlier. If you have your wits about you, you can put it all into context – and even forget all about it!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Domestic affairs will continue to niggle away at your peace of mind. However, there is little that can be done just yet, perhaps not until next week and probably not until four weeks’ time. I know it’s hard to wait, but that might be just what you have to do.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’re probably aware of your artistic talents, and you may also be very conscious that if the coming season is to be fruitful you should set out to develop all those personal skills which are all too often overlooked. No more excuses, please!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Venus, your planetary ruler, is hesitating. The one conclusion is that you may leave aside various tired relationships, and begin to operate in almost any romantic sphere you choose. And the emphasis is on precisely that – deciding for yourself who you want to be with.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There’s still a certain secrecy in your love life, although it must be said that your feelings are your business and yours alone. Respect confidences, have regard for other people’s desires, and you should do just fine. And if someone wants to cool it for a while, that’s fine, too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your talents are many but you sometimes lack the determination necessary to develop them. However, this is a time of year when you should consider all appropriate ways to improve the quality of your life by linking up with like-minded people. At work, as they say, it’s who you know that counts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

In spite of your current doubts, a public or professional move, which is now becoming inevitable, will be for the better. Mercury, ruling your ideas, is forcing you to face up to long-range plans for a change. What it really insists, though, is that you broaden your horizons.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There seems to be an element of personal rancour, and even though some causes lie in the past, it looks as if a certain amount of friction at work could persist over the coming weeks. It’s up to you to direct your energies constructively, and not to fall into a time-wasting trap.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You are now coming to the end of a twelve-month period in relationships which has been in some senses hugely enjoyable, in others intense and gruelling. You will very soon be drawing a veil over recent events. You might keep a few mementoes or hang on to a memory or two, but that’s as far as it goes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.