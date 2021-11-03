Horoscope Today, November 3, 2021: Libra, Taurus, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon introduces a joyful and optimistic note to the day’s proceedings, but the angle between the Sun and Neptune is still pushing you towards unrealistic hopes and expectations. It may be best to keep your more ambitious plans under wraps for now, at least until you’ve sounded out the opposition.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Friends and relations do love an argument from time to time. The problem is that nobody has got their facts straight, perhaps not even you! However, you can exert a restraining influence on intemperate colleagues, presenting them with the facts whether they like them or not.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon offers a series of opportunities, but you don’t have to take them! In other words, promises may not be translated into action. You should probably make more effort to seize the initiative and compensate for other people’s unwillingness to get to grips with practical tasks.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You are responsible for your own success. Every current opportunity stems from events which took place six months ago. Those of you with long memories will realise that current stress levels date back even further. It’s time to smile and get on with positive plans.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your purpose is to maintain the peace. Arguments and disputes can be avoided. Quite frankly, this is one of those times when people who have no self-control create havoc but individuals with a mission to fulfil will make great strides. Hopefully, that includes you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Although the Sun is advising you to clinch deals, build your future prosperity and feather your own nest, Mercury is about to focus your attention on higher matters, making you wonder whether it is right to be so self-interested. Perhaps you should aid other people before helping yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The choice is yours but, if you know what’s good for you, you’ll continue to stick to principles over cash and career matters. Compromise and flexibility are all very well, but you don’t want to be pushed completely off course. Other people need to know that you really do mean business.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Some offers have seemed irresistible, but perhaps you were right to hold out for better terms. In a sense, it’s your attitude that counts more than the outcome. This is because what this current period is all about is personal growth and self-understanding rather than material benefit.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Loved ones or close companions may be unreasonable, but there are ways to escape from emotional tension. What you can do, is make a conscious decision to treat all differences of opinion in a mature, calm and rational manner – and never lose your cool.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Mercury, the planet of the mind and all forms of communication, is gradually altering its position for the better. All those differences of opinion at home should become less important, and you’ll soon find it easier to put your ideas across in other related areas.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your natural intuitive abilities are in excellent working order but, to feel their benefit, you need to banish all that mental clutter and allow your mind to relax. Only then will important hunches and long-term dreams succeed in attracting your attention.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s a moment to watch, wait and listen. The point is that the correct behaviour depends on exact timing, and you will instinctively know when it is right to spring into action. Meanwhile, family responsibilities and domestic duties keep you busy.