Horoscope Today November 3, 2020: Taurus, Gemini, Capricorn, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

I don’t think you’ll have any choice but to listen to what other people are saying over the next month. You may even have to do what they are doing, belying your natural reputation as a go-getter. And, for today, I’d advise a huge dose of compromise – and resilience.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Short as well as long-term cycles emphasise financial conditions. From pensions and major procurements down to minor points of monetary etiquette, you must keep a very close eye on your cash-flow. However, that’s only part of the picture on a day which sees massive changes in mood.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21

Hopefully, the toughest planetary aspect of the day will occur while you’re occupied elsewhere. And if all goes well, by the time you get involved, major problems should be past, leaving you to cope with minor outbreaks of hysteria from someone who should know better.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Don’t worry about being passed by or passed over. Nobody with any sensitivity can ignore someone like you for very long. Only a mix of the weird and wonderful with the utterly down-to-earth and ordinary, will satisfy you from now until the end of the year.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Lunar alignments maintain a benevolent sway over your earthly affairs. If the evidence is to be believed, the Moon’s current alignment should benefit your material resources as well as your mind and emotions. You might find that difficult to believe, today!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The Moon is undoubtedly contributing to a spot of background tension, but then there would be no change without challenge, would there? Take a fresh look at various domestic assumptions and family agreements which may have gone unquestioned for too long.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There still seems to be a lot, perhaps too much, going on behind the scenes. The planets show little indication of any threat, so we can hopefully discount the possibility of conspiracies and plots. Instead we may expect selfless, charitable endeavours to flourish.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s not often you have a time as packed with punchy, planetary alignments as over the next two weeks. What is at stake is your freedom of movement and your ability to change your life and circumstances as you see fit. It’s all a question of how far you are prepared to curb your wilder instincts!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Symbolically speaking the Moon is under your control today. This means that as far as home and family affairs are concerned, you may receive the credit, but you can’t escape your obligations to children and loved ones. It also, by the way, means that partners may have to come first.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

In the ancient art of political astrology, the Sun is the symbol of the reigning monarch. The fact that this brilliant star is traversing a prosperous and colourful region of your horoscope means that you must now aim for the very top or miss a grand opportunity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Don’t feel left out. There’ll be time enough soon to strut around in the limelight and, in the meantime, you might be advised to take advantage of each and every chance to put your feet up. The only problem is that, first of all, you have to explain why you’re not prepared to continue with your commitments!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Mercury and Venus are two planets which are vital if you are to put your point across successfully. When you’re making phone calls, writing letters or merely joining in a heated debate, please have your facts straight. Otherwise I have a feeling that partners will soon notice!

