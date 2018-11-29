Horoscope Today, November 29, 2018: Aries, Aquarius, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Advertising

A recent radio programme, which some of you may have heard, claimed that astrology has some major wrong predictions on its records. True! However, I have to point out that astrologers predicted the end of the Cold War back in 1989 when the combined might of the US and Russian governments completely failed.

Horoscope in Tamil | Horoscope in Bengali | Horoscope in Hindi

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Business affairs, especially joint enterprises, are set to improve from now on. The fact that your ambition may be responsible for a little friction and antagonism should not put you off, or destroy an increasing mood of prosperity and well-being.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The energetic planet Mars is now assuming a dominant influence in your life, partly because it is about to signify a pronounced shift in your circumstances -and you’ll be on top form. Few will be able to resist your dynamic charm but it’s important to pace yourself and avoid pointless arguments.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Advertising

Travel, especially for social reasons, will be a priority, although it does seem likely that delays are inevitable. If you are experiencing a brief financial crisis this could well be the result of your lavish habits in the past. That’s why it might be impossible to do more than trim costs around the edges.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There’s always the prospect of dramatic events at home, and house buyers and sellers may expect negotiations to proceed well, even though it is unlikely that agreements will be reached just yet. Today’s activities focus on romantic hopes – in the broadest, most open-minded and hopeful, sense.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You are quite happy with your own company, although partners may find this difficult if they are relying on joint arrangements – and expecting you to turn up! Please do not let other people down, as neither you nor they will benefit from broken agreements.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The question of whether career interests will benefit from current influences depends on the precise nature of your work. Activities which have a creative dimension will bring benefits, while routine tasks, however worthwhile, could fail to deliver the goods.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

From now on you can reasonably hope that more time will be devoted to your interests than to partners’, and this could be a pleasant change. Use diplomacy, tact and co-operation if you want to get your own way – and never give anyone the chance to suspect that you&’re going behind their backs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There’s long been a tie in between your social activities and your – or a partner’s – professional obligations. Work will take on a new lease of life as partners and colleagues rally round to help out with your responsibilities. You must also realise that only better organisation will contribute to a healthier domestic routine.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s probably not yet the time to turn your attention to domestic improvements unless, that is, there are indications to this effect in your individual horoscope, set for your exact time of birth. Still, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t start laying the foundations now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If you are facing opposition from partners it’s probably your own fault. You may feel hard-done-by but, to be perfectly blunt and honest, you are no saint, yourself. You must accept your share of the blame before relationships can genuinely be patched up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The accent may be on the lighter side of life, but only if you consciously put certain problems and difficulties behind you. Allow your imagination to wander and it will lead you to pastures new. But don’t feel obliged to push your unusual ideas to their logical conclusion – you can back off for the next three months.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Advertising

If you’ve recently forged a connection with a group or society, you’ll be sucked in deeper than you expected. It is a sign of your increased sense of self-confidence that you are now prepared to take an important role. For most of you, personal pressures are now declining sharply.