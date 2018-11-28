Horoscope Today, November 28, 2018: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Advertising

Do you think the cosmos is a mysterious place? Well, here’s some support for you: according to current scientific estimates only 4 percent of the known universe is governed by the laws of physics. That leaves a whopping 96 percent for which we have no explanation whatsoever. And this figure is not far short of 100 percent!

Horoscope in Tamil | Horoscope in Bengali | Horoscope in Hindi

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You are not alone in fearing, or perhaps in hoping, that social obligations will come unstuck. There is a feeling abroad that plans which were once treated as sacrosanct should now be open to question after all. Actually, you’ve got more important things on your mind than merely engaging in small talk.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Professional ambitions seem to be going into reverse. It may be necessary for you to reconsider a number of important deals or decisions that you thought were signed and sealed. How wrong you were. Still, it is good to have a second chance – and an opportunity to duck out of a commitment.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Advertising

The fact that certain doubts may creep into your beliefs is due to difficulties caused by Mercury, ruler of thought and communication. Yet you must understand the importance of being able to question your preconceptions and priorities, even to abandon your dreams.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Both you and a partner are likely to feel the effects of a changing economic climate. This may not be the time to act, but it is necessary to check over all details, agreements and deals. At least you can count on a general increase in prosperity over the next seven months.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Relationships are entering a brief frustrating phase, but you must give partners the time and space they need to come to an accommodation worked out by themselves, free from unwanted pressures. If you trust them now, then they will stick by you in the future.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The last thing you want to do now is force colleagues and associates into agreements or compromises against their will. If you know what’s good for you, you will allow partners to have their say. I know you think you’re right. And you probably are!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The prognostication for a successful outcome of domestic affairs is good, even though frustration and a feeling of being pitted against immovable objects are coming close to spoiling the atmosphere. Don’t use a partner’s lack of support as an excuse not to succeed – or even to have a go in the first place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There honestly seems to be little chance of reaching an amicable agreement with relatives or people you live with. You may also be finding it difficult to make up your mind on a personal matter. The reason, though, may be that this is not yet the right time to settle outstanding questions – you need to wait until circumstances have changed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s difficult to establish what is really happening in your chart at the moment. This is partly because it’s unclear whether current events are prompted by other people or are the result, direct or indirect, of your own past behaviour and indiscretions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You are moving from a period which seems to have been rather depressing to one which is emotionally inspiring. However, much depends on how far your actions and aspirations are rooted in what is realistically possible. If you’re still following an unfulfillable fantasy, then time is running out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Mercury is causing some problems. It’s thrown a spanner in the works, causing a number of plans to come unstuck. One word of warning is that the effects may not be felt for months, or even years, to come. So don’t attempt to finalise any personal agreement now – at least not until you’ve heard next week’s inspiring news.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Advertising

Listen to your conscience and give your spiritual development a chance. Don’t be pious or pompous, but keep an eye open for all those little incidents which reveal the real nature of the world you live in. There is a great deal to be said for giving partners the benefit of the doubt, rather than making instant judgments.