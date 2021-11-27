Horoscope Today, November 27, 2021: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

For once your chart favours speculation, so if you’re in the mood for a flutter, I can see you coming out on top. It may be an emotional risk that’s on your mind, in which case you may proceed with confidence. However, the pre-condition is that you always try to see the world through partners’ eyes.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It would be the easiest thing in the world for you to blame other people for current worries. Yet you may be partly responsible yourself, largely on account of your failure to say what you’re really feeling. If somebody is to be honest with you, you need to play fair with them.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It is time once again to don your commander’s hat in readiness for the battles to come. You may be very confident, for future conflicts have already been rehearsed. You’ll therefore know exactly what’s going on before it happens. At least, that’s the theory!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

We come round to the time of month when home and family affairs must take the highest priority. Rather than squander a celestial opportunity, you should look around and see what improvements are necessary to maintain harmonious relationships.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s a time for travel and communication. Pick up that phone, write those letters, take that trip and get in touch. Financial discussions and decisions seem to be crucial. Wherever you are, whatever you’re doing, you’ll get nowhere unless you’ve got the facts straight.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’ve done well, but it may be some time yet before you are able to pursue your most personal goals. If you’re the type to plan ahead, set yourself a nine-month schedule. As for now, just get on and enjoy current relationships for all they’re worth.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’re in control today. The only drawback may be a tendency to be rather too emotional. Creative pleasures and social enjoyment both have their place, but deep inside you’re looking for something else, something more meaningful. Hang on to your sense of humour.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The general planetary set-up may not be perfect, but it is very fortunate. Be sure to spend as much time as you need by yourself, for your spiritual batteries need recharging. Set your sights on solid long-term improvements at home, and don’t let negative attitudes put you off.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Throughout the coming months you will have to reform and clarify your opinions and attitudes. Friendly contacts over the next two days will give you an idea of how other people think, so look, listen and learn. You might discover something to your advantage.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It would be wiser to avoid situations which make you tense or uneasy. On the other hand, it is true that the stars are on your side, bringing an air of worthwhile achievement and a feeling of goodwill whenever you take the right steps. Your conscience will be your guide.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may find it possible to forget about emotional traumas. If so, you’re lucky, for it will be easier to relax and enjoy today’s positive romantic and social trends. Settle your spending plans over the next few days, and make your intentions abundantly clear.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Thoughts and dreams will merge in your bountiful imagination. You may know what you think, but what do you feel? Today’s stars are splendid for all poets and painters but, if you’re pursuing practical measures, think before you act, otherwise you’ll probably pick up the wrong end of the stick.