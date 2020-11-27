Horoscope Today November 27, 2020: Libra, Leo, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today November 27 2020: Cancer, Pisces, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction

The planet Mars, or Mangala, is one my favourites. There’s something about this celestial body that I really like. I think it must be because it is the planet of energy, and that this happens to be a fine moment for undertaking new enterprises, and generally kicking over the traces. It’s all very exciting.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It’s a useful day to push for your professional ambitions. Also, consider all the legal ins and outs, and avoid bending the rules. And, above all, you should see to it that you know your rights and that nobody can get the better of you. That’s only fair!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It is time to capitalise on all property and other investments. It’s also a highly auspicious moment for making your feelings abundantly clear at home, and for pursuing all overseas or foreign contacts. You might not succeed – at least not now. But you will prepare the ground for the future.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

This is a fine moment to consider the world, and your place in it, from a more businesslike perspective. There have been periods when you were inclined to be a little too rash with money, but right now you should attempt to balance the books. You’ll thank yourself in the future.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The profile of personal relationships is being raised once again. You may discover that other people respond to your feelings in unexpected ways. You had probably even given up hope of eliciting any support at all. Perhaps you were asking the wrong people!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You appear to be wrestling with your conscience, but it is doubtful whether you could have acted in any other way than you did, especially at home. Some kind of a professional commitment has to be made, but there may be no money involved. An idealistic approach should work best.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You should make some strategic moves to secure family agreements. More important than practical repairs or changes is the need to introduce a dash of colour and a hint of luxury. Family gatherings look auspicious, just as long as you take it upon yourself to generate a good atmosphere.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You stand a much better chance of reaching agreement on matters of substance over the next year if you begin by giving other people the benefit of the doubt. Also, you may combine emotional openness with financial generosity: the greatest pleasure should come from giving, not from taking.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There is a great deal to play for at the moment, and if your choices are based solely on what is of practical benefit, you are bound to convert a potential loss into a decent profit. Romantic adventures might prove costly, so if you’re going to subsidise someone, make sure that they’re worth it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may turn your attention to financial matters today. Even minor transactions could have major consequences, a thought which should be sufficient to keep your attention on the facts. Consider the details, for you will ignore the small print at your peril.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You are well within your rights to dig your heels in, especially when you’re dealing with all matters of a strictly intimate nature. Whether you will get away with it is another question, so you should act only when you judge that the time is right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Others might get the wrong impression if you refuse to take them into your confidence. This is one of those times when you should be prepared to trust everybody, certain in the knowledge that they will respond as best as they can. Keep your options open at work, though.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Every planet in your chart is in either a public or creative angle, so you should expect to be on display. This will be thoroughly enjoyable if you use the chance to spread your opinions around and generally dominate all lively social gatherings.

