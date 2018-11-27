Horoscope Today, November 27, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Astrologers fall into two camps. There are those who think the future is absolutely fixed, no matter what we do. The others believe that all possible futures are contained in every moment of time, and that our actions from minute to minute can completely alter developments which are due tomorrow. I’m with the second group!



ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

No doubt you are busy with professional cares and concerns, and the signs suggest that you will continue to be so for some time yet. What motivates you is a desire to be respected by your peers. It’s not good enough to make demands though, you actually have to come up with the goods.



TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

As far as romance is concerned, you can expect your mood to improve now that Venus is moving into a benevolent aspect to your sign. Your feelings may be drawn towards general romantic hopes as much as to a particular person. But I have a feeling that when the bill comes, you may pay much more than is really necessary.



GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may be dreaming of wealth and riches, but while this is a positive period for conjuring up money-making schemes, it may not be the best time to put them into practice, at least not without expert advice. Unless, that is, you’re completing a property deal.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

For a very long time many of you have been drawn towards artistic activities. Some of you have yet to feel this pull but, when it comes, you must go along with it as otherwise you will squander your talents. It could be the best way to focus your secret spiritual and mystical energies.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The best advice that can be offered at the moment is to be as down-to-earth as you can, given that a great many of your current planetary patterns are emanating from practical regions of your chart. The better you grasp the details at work, the closer you’ll come to achieving a long-standing ambition.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Current planetary influences are encouraging you to let go of reality and float off into a dream world. This is not the easiest thing to achieve but, if you’ve no pressing commitments, you could consider livening your life up a little. You never know – you could discover a whole new social scene.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You don’t need telling that it’s not all plain sailing at the moment, yet it is only a matter of time before you begin to see the reward for all your wonderfully splendid selfless hard work and effort. And while you’re at it, don’t worry about rumours. They’re just that – rumours.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The answer to social irritations lies in teamwork and genuine compromise, but don’t let others take you for a ride. If the direction at work is unclear you must consider all the options as carefully as possible. You have to narrow down the choices until there are just two left.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You’re in a gambling mood and a small flutter won’t hurt. However, if any important deals are on the stocks it’s essential to seek a second opinion. The issues are too great for any one person to handle – even you! And, however enthusiastic you are, you must carry partners along with you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Whatever you’re planning at work or at home, you must start making preparations now, that is, if you haven’t done so already. As soon as you begin any new venture unexpected complications will inevitably surface. But you’ll turn the tables in about ten days.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The Moon’s position is benevolent, so make use of your abundant advantages. Start early if you want to get the best out of inspired plans and proposals. Be aware, though, that people around you could be in a touchy mood, and that a chance remark might trigger an argument.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Work keeps your mind off minor irritations and may be the best way to earn respect from partners. If you sit around with nothing to do you’ll begin to notice other people’s trivial but annoying habits. But, if you are organising social events, you should make yourself the star of the show.