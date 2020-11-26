Horoscope Today November 26, 2020: Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, and other signs — check astrological prediction.

The day today: The latest news from the solar system is that we’re still looking for water on Mercury. Don’t get carried away with thoughts of settling there to tend your vegetables, though. As soon as the Sun rises, the heat is enough to melt your gardening tools. In fact, we’d all fry!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The elegant motion of planets through your chart is already prompting you to think about ways to raise the quality of your life. For some of you the answer lies in long-distance travel, for others the need is to stretch your imagination, perhaps to embark on a creative journey.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your business stars are strong, and looking increasingly constructive. Both on the financial and personal levels, it is clear that choices you make now will be of lasting value, perhaps more so than you suspect. The only snag is that it might be some time before you see this.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Teamwork and partnership are still the order of the day and, even if you’re thinking of breaking an arrangement, it should be with partners’ agreement. Plus, at work, it will be your personal feelings which count. But don’t forget the facts, though.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your energy level goes through a slight jolt. You’ll either be getting back to work after a break, or at least returning to your duties with renewed enthusiasm following recent distractions. This trend will be enhanced if you focus on the areas which actively engage your finer qualities.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You should soon have the perfect opportunity to take stock, and work out how exactly you may free yourself from certain constraints. Above all, you should concentrate on those areas of your life which allow you to indulge your theatrical and dramatic qualities.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Money has often been in short supply, but your new long-term cycle reveals that your prosperity is likely to increase. The first indication should be a change in attitudes. A feeling that you are more prosperous will precede the actual change in circumstances.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Today’s stars are generally rather lively, and you will have a number of choices set out before you. The whole question revolves around whether you are ready to put matters of the heart before everything else. If you are, then you might have to make a sacrifice somewhere else.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may be subject to greater than average mood swings today. It’s good to know this in advance, because then you’ll be sustained through any low points by the knowledge that better times are on the way. If there’s one thing that’s constant, it’s change!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Mars and Pluto are perfectly aligned in sensitive places in your chart. You would do well to sit back and contemplate your future, making plans for the next year at least. But, in the meantime, you need to work fast to avert an upcoming emotional collision.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Discretion is the better part of valour. You may spare a little time for solitary pursuits, for those things which are sometimes ignored because they please you but don’t interest partners. You may, if you wish, leave family spending until next week.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Public and professional affairs seem to be more important than the purely personal. This doesn’t mean that you’re becoming a workaholic, for community and social responsibilities should also be taking much of your time. Somebody deserves your attention – so don’t hold back.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may take a long, searching look at conditions affecting both love and work which have developed over recent months. Romantic decisions you take now will bear fruit in about three months’ time. If you’re wondering whether you should get in touch with someone, try to find the right words first.

