Horoscope Today November 24, 2020: Libra, Leo, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today November 18 2020: Cancer, Pisces, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The general mood of the day is emotional and optimistic. This is all very well, and could make for some enjoyable scenes, but there are situations in which your judgment could slip. It’s therefore important to think first – and only act once you know that you can’t put a foot wrong.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You still need to pay a great deal of attention to partners’ hopes and worries. The fact is that a little generosity of spirit now will pay dividends in the future, when others will show sympathy for you. Plus, if someone you live with has been standing in your way, they will soon lose interest in holding you back.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You should pay a little attention to your physical well-being, resolving yet again to get into shape and fixing yourself up for the future. It follows that a fair degree of self-discipline is necessary and your motto should be work now and play later.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There’s an intensity in the air today which belies many people’s casual appearance. Actually, this could be a pleasurable and fulfilling moment if you give your personal skills and talents a higher priority than the pressures of duty and routine.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There could be changes at home. If you press ahead today you’ll discover that you have spare time tomorrow as pressures lift in a sort of chain reaction: as soon as one problem is removed, others will disappear like mirages in the desert. It could be amazing, really!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You are well used to playing a waiting game, but it now looks as if you are sufficiently sure of your own ideas to be able to put your plans into action. This is especially the case at home, where relatives will soon be persuaded that you are right.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You are, perhaps, a little too weighed down by financial cares, and to some it has looked as if your natural indecision has done you no favours. This is not the case, as you are shortly to find out. There is another factor to consider – that a figure in authority may need to be appeased.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The Moon continues playing its full part, so you’re still likely to be dominated by your heart rather than your head. If you want to plan for the future, you can do no better than get your finances into order. What you really need to do is win partners’ trust – and keep it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s time for musing on what exactly makes you, and partners, tick. Your psychological insights are likely to be good, if not spot on. They’ll certainly be sharp enough to enable you to get the utmost from a coming deal. You can also, as it happens, do your best for partners.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You are often given little credit for your loyalty to your friends, in spite of your best efforts! Your commitment may be tested and, if you’re typical of your sign, you’ll be prepared to make allowances for others’ little weaknesses. That sounds like good news.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Recent decisive moves have created waves in both your personal and professional life. You may feel a little vulnerable at work, but the way to succeed at the moment is to plan ahead as far as possible, in the knowledge that rivals are thinking only in the short-term.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

In a matter of days now you will have resolved a social dilemma. At the moment you should concentrate on strengthening your intuitions, and that includes trying to genuinely understand others’ hidden feelings. You might not succeed, but you can at least try!

