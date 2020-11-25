Horoscope Today November 25, 2020: Gemini, Leo, Virgo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: There really is a great deal to be done to lift your horizons above the purely mundane and routine nuts and bolts of daily life. Further education is strongly indicated in your chart, which suggests that all of you have the chance to improve yourselves.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: Business affairs must take as much of your attention as required. Do be sure not to play free and easy with other people’s money though, as your view of the facts is coloured by what you would like to be true, rather than by what actually is true.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Your romantic stars are now looking very powerful. The Moon and Venus, two very emotional planets, are so aligned as to get your feelings moving and, in the right circumstances, set your heart on fire. Of course, what you need is the perfect person to appear, and that’s an unknown quantity.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: You tend to see everything as either black or white, a perhaps inevitable consequence of the need to choose between different options. Try to be more flexible; both recent successes and disappointments have made you more tolerant of others, perhaps with good reason.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: You may let go of the past a little, especially at home. The emphasis today is on relations with children which, on a psychological level, indicates that you can also be more childlike. This of course means that you can enjoy yourself more than usual!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: A partner or colleague may be ready to clinch a deal which will do you a power of good, especially at home. If you can force the pace and get others to divulge all they know, then do so, but please go gently. After all, your goal is to get at the truth, rather than to prove that you were right.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: Today’s personal choices and decisions are likely to be made in a spirit of optimism. This is fine just as long as you realise that conditions may have changed by the time you come to implement them, so include a few safeguards. That’s only commonsense!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: You might have been misled or misinformed, but you may put it all down to a general communications breakdown rather than to any general malice. Your plans should now be shaped by how much cash you have in your purse. You’ll have to work within your limits: there is no other choice!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: The next few days could find you waking up, as if from a deep sleep. You’ll begin to realise that situations which seemed so confused are really very straightforward. At home you may give a child or younger relation one hundred and one per cent support. Nothing less will do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: Sometimes the pressure of deciding what to do next is just too great! You may well feel like withdrawing from the fray, and why not? You have received quite a battering from certain people in the recent past, and you might conclude that now it’s time to look after number one. In other words, you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: You will always have a great need for comfort and stability, but recently you have felt this slipping away. Don’t worry. It’s just that a curious series of planetary cycles is saving the best for next week. If you give a little now, then you’ll receive much more later!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Your emotional depths have been stirred up by recent planetary battles, which have forced you to face the truth about at least one individual. You may begin to see the future with a little more clarity. That has to be good news. Never doubt, though, that you have the love of that one special person.

