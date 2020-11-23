Horoscope Today November 23, 2020: Libra, Leo, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Recent emotional wobbles are bound to cast a slight shadow over your financial affairs for a few days, but could inspire you to ever greater heights of achievement. See this as a good thing, for if your affairs are kept out of the glare of public scrutiny, you’ll be free to manage them as you think fit.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your relationships should be going through a relatively lively patch, and your hopes will be fulfilled as long as you follow certain ground rules; it is absolutely necessary to sympathise with others’ predicaments and to do your level best to help them achieve their aims.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

This is an ideal moment to throw yourself into new affairs with a total commitment, not only to fulfilling all your responsibilities, but to completing them as well as you can. With a little extra thought, you might even overcome a major long-term obstacle in a few days’ time.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Last week’s conflicts and strains should now be calming down. It seems certain that the causes of any friction lie in the past, so personal problems may now be settled much more effectively than once seemed possible. You can now face the future with confidence.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Close companions may expect that you continue to provide them with support and assistance, but you may actually do them a good turn if you defy their hopes and insist that they start doing certain things for themselves. Also, if you feel trapped in the past then there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It is a marvellous moment for finally letting other people know how you feel. There’s an interesting link between emotional and intellectual regions of your chart which will lend your words an appealing emotional intensity. When your natural perfectionism comes out, all you can do is your best!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

On a material level your horoscope talks of the need to manage domestic spending much better than in the past, but the real message is psychological. You should permit yourself to be undervalued and taken for granted no longer. It’s about time you were given your share of respect.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The Moon puts you in a very strong position, which should be a morale-booster for you. It indicates that your emotions might be slightly more unsteady than usual, but that should be something that you’re more than happy to live with. There might be a cost, but one you can afford.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may promote professional and worldly ambitions ruthlessly today. You have a chance to gain in responsibility, authority and prestige, which is not to be lightly ignored. But don’t imagine that doing the best for yourself means doing other people down. It doesn’t!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Romantically you have every reason to keep yourself to yourself but, in other respects, it looks as if collaboration is necessary. Even at work there’ll be a social dimension which will soon be impossible to ignore. The message has to be that co-operation is the only way forward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Life should still be relatively secretive. Just why you are reluctant to confess your feelings is your business, but you can rely on an increase in your confidence, with good consequences all round, within a few days. You should feel better once news from the past has arrived.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You could be on the move again, even if only in your imagination. In the ideal world, you’d be travelling to foreign parts. If you’re stuck where you are, try to introduce a note of something distant or adventurous. There might be something profoundly attractive about people from cultures very different from your own.

