Horoscope Today, November 22, 2021: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Two lively planets, Mercury and Venus, are encouraging your best personal attributes. But a dilemma is sharpened: should you or should you not bare your soul to the world? If you find the answer to this or any other questions this week, then you’re a very unusual person indeed!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Venus, your planetary ruler is forming some easy relationships, but also some difficult ones. At the heart of this paradox lie a vital contradiction and a complicated relationship. I think you’ll have the last laugh in all personal disputes, no matter how complex they are.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A good general never underestimates his, or her, enemy. So please do not make the mistake of imagining that other people are talking nonsense, otherwise you will, sooner or later, fall flat on your face. Besides, questions which have been running round and round in your mind are unlikely to be resolved just yet.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

I have two good forecasts today. First, you will overcome all obstacles. Second, there should be no new obstacles in any case! But there’s another dimension that I need to mention, one related to that nebulous planet, Neptune. This suggests that you might not notice what’s staring you in the face.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

If at all possible, delay the launch of a major venture until you are absolutely ready. This doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t continue with preparations. Quite the contrary: there is much to be done if you are to ensure your eventual success. Just don’t box yourself in.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

I’d like to look at your long-term cycles for a moment and point out that within nine months you will be free from much that you currently find so restricting or aggravating. Needless to say, patience is required. And then there’s the little matter of the fact that people you live with seem to be stuck in the past. Don’t worry: it will pass.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s not your professional skills which shine today, but personal gifts. You do have the perfect opportunity to grasp the reins at work, but it’s partly due to your underrated considerate and compassionate qualities. Why not let other people know that you really do care?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

After so much irritation and mischief-making by partners and family members, you probably expect less from other people than you ought to. It may be another few days at least before you can say your piece and redress the balance. There’s no hurry, so don’t rush it unduly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It now seems that you are anxious to change your lifestyle, though I should think that any adjustments will be relatively minor. It’s almost just a question of shifting the furniture and replacing a few heirlooms. It’s amazing how a sufficient number of small improvements add up to a major transformation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You have become aware that you cannot always be the giver. Sometimes you must be the one who takes. Yet today you may have to grin and bear it as other people once again seem to have the advantage. Wait until tomorrow! And ignore those people who tell you that ‘tomorrow never comes’!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s a busy day in a rather trivial, routine sense, and quite an emotional one as well, but that’s not what’s really significant. Far more important is the necessity to realise that whether you stand or fall is now entirely due to you. That knowledge should give you the incentive you need to pull through.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Cruise along in the realisation that you really are rather smart. It’s not often that other people take much notice of your ideas, perhaps because you’re so far ahead of the times. But for the next few weeks they’ll be listening, so make the most of it!