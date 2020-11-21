Horoscope Today November 21, 2020: Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today November 21, 2020: Check your astrological prediction here.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

A twelve-month cycle of celestial self-indulgence is coming to a critical point but, before it does so, your stars are having one last fling. Will you match their capacity for enjoyment by doing exactly what you want? And, more to the point, can you fulfil your responsibilities at the same time?

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The pursuit of pleasure is quite compatible with the general tone of the times. Given that you’re approaching a powerful planetary picture, this is no time for complacency. On the other hand, you can allow yourself a few treats today. You deserve it!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The pace of events at home is due to become much faster, largely as a result of a recent lunar alignment. One way or another, family members demand your full attention. Artistic types should put much more energy into accomplishing their personal goals.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Mars is now rushing through your chart, stirring up all those deep, long-buried feelings. Please remember that quickness to anger also requires a readiness to forgive and that, having said your piece, you should allow the past to recede – and eventually fade away.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s a fine day for a spot of shopping. For those of you chasing property deals the auspices are favourable though, in general, today’s stars talk about casual spending as a path to temporary happiness. But, as you know, long-term solutions require deeper answers.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You specialise in sweeping things under the carpet. However, little events that happen today are a harbinger of what is to come – namely an increasing talent for exposing skeletons in cupboards! Tomorrow represents a symbolic fresh start – and so does the day after!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Although you have a reputation for generosity, the overwhelming trend of your chart is now towards putting yourself first. In many ways I feel that this is a necessary preparation for the next three-month cycle. First, you need to own up to a mistake, and work out how not to repeat it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may give even more attention to new associates and old friends. Your lunar pattern works a double game, probably bringing new people into your life, but urging you to get in touch with those ancient acquaintances who are a bit like part of the furniture!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The astrological universe sets certain tests and tasks. Everything that is done is done for a purpose, and if you are challenged or criticised, you are being done a very good turn. If you must blame something, blame the stars! Mind you, that still won’t let you off the hook.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Perhaps an adventure you’ve been dreaming of for years is now on the cards. It might be that your fantasies are emotional as much as anything else. It could be a vision of the perfect home and family. Whatever it is, you can bring it a little closer today. Hopefully other people will play ball!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You have waited too long for your just rewards to give up now. But, merely because one association is fading from the scene, that doesn’t mean that you’ll be left high and dry. What you’re going to discover from now on is that you will attract the right people at the right time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

If by any slim or remote chance you’re forming new friendships today, congratulations for being so in tune with your stars. In fact, you may find you can put new partnerships on a more permanent foundation! It’s all about maintaining a positive perspective.

